Shanghai stainless steel futures end lower as stockpiles rise

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - Chinese stainless-steel futures
ended lower on Tuesday, after falling as much as 2.6% in the
session, as traders witnessed higher inventories while
downstream users resumed work slowly from holidays.
Stockpiles of 304 stainless steel jumped 15.38% last week to
520,500 tonnes from the week earlier, data from Mysteel
consultancy showed.
The most-traded stainless steel contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange, for May delivery, closed down 1.8%
at 14,900 yuan ($2,301.76) per tonne. It dropped to 14,775 yuan
earlier during the session.
However, the outlook for the metal is still optimistic on
hopes of restocking demand with downstream companies and
traditional peak season, analysts with Huatai Futures said in a
note.
Other steel prices on the Shanghai bourse gained after
China's industry minister reassured to cut steel production this
year.
Construction steel rebar rose 1.8% to 4,732 yuan
per tonne.
Hot rolled coil, used in the manufacturing sector,
gained 1.1% to 4,907 yuan per tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed 1.5% higher at 1,155 yuan per tonne.
* Dalian coking coal surged 3.9% to 1,490 yuan a
tonne and coke ended up 1.4% at 2,551 yuan.
* Spot iron ore with 62% Fe content for delivery to China
fell by $1 to $174.5 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome
consultancy. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>
* Portside iron ore inventories in China gained to 129
million tonnes last week from 128.65 million tonnes a week
earlier. <SH-TOT-IRONINV>
* Nippon Steel, the world's No.3 steelmaker, will boost
research and development spending to speed decarbonisation in
steelmaking as it faces growing pressure to cut carbon emissions
to help tackle climate change.
* China's Inner Mongolia will end all cryptocurrency mining
projects and stop reviewing new projects in industries which
consume large amounts of energy, such as steel, coke and
methanol production.
($1 = 6.4733 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; editing by
Uttaresh.V and Ramakrishnan M.)