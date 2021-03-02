Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shanghai stainless steel futures end lower as stockpiles rise

03/02/2021 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - Chinese stainless-steel futures ended lower on Tuesday, after falling as much as 2.6% in the session, as traders witnessed higher inventories while downstream users resumed work slowly from holidays.

Stockpiles of 304 stainless steel jumped 15.38% last week to 520,500 tonnes from the week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

The most-traded stainless steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for May delivery, closed down 1.8% at 14,900 yuan ($2,301.76) per tonne. It dropped to 14,775 yuan earlier during the session.

However, the outlook for the metal is still optimistic on hopes of restocking demand with downstream companies and traditional peak season, analysts with Huatai Futures said in a note.

Other steel prices on the Shanghai bourse gained after China's industry minister reassured to cut steel production this year.

Construction steel rebar rose 1.8% to 4,732 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coil, used in the manufacturing sector, gained 1.1% to 4,907 yuan per tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 1.5% higher at 1,155 yuan per tonne.

* Dalian coking coal surged 3.9% to 1,490 yuan a tonne and coke ended up 1.4% at 2,551 yuan.

* Spot iron ore with 62% Fe content for delivery to China fell by $1 to $174.5 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>

* Portside iron ore inventories in China gained to 129 million tonnes last week from 128.65 million tonnes a week earlier. <SH-TOT-IRONINV>

* Nippon Steel, the world's No.3 steelmaker, will boost research and development spending to speed decarbonisation in steelmaking as it faces growing pressure to cut carbon emissions to help tackle climate change.

* China's Inner Mongolia will end all cryptocurrency mining projects and stop reviewing new projects in industries which consume large amounts of energy, such as steel, coke and methanol production. ($1 = 6.4733 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; editing by Uttaresh.V and Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49aUK house price growth picks up unexpectedly in February - Nationwide
RE
02:48aBritain's Travis Perkins restarts Wickes demerger process
RE
02:48aJapan lower house approves record budget, more COVID measures under discussion
RE
02:46aChinese fintech platforms expected to meet capital requirements within 2 years - regulator
RE
02:44aMan Group lifts dividend as assets hit record high
RE
02:40aMEN ACCUSED OF AIDING GHOSN ESCAPE ARRIVE IN JAPAN AFTER EXTRADITION : Tv
RE
02:39aBANK OF CENTRAL AFRICAN STATES  : 02/03/2021 Announcement issuance of Fungible Treasury Bills of the Republic of Cameroon - 3rd of March 2021 session
PU
02:37aMalaysia's central bank seen holding key rate as infections slow, COVID-19 vaccination starts
RE
02:37aGerman retail sales tumble in January as lockdown bites
RE
02:34aBrexodus from City of London to the EU slows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares fall amid China's asset-bubble warning
2To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
3Huawei CFO's lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes
4LEMONADE, INC. : LEMONADE : Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call Letter to Shareholders
5SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD : MINING MAGNETS: Arctic island finds green power can be a curse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ