Shanghai stainless steel rises on nickel boost, output curbs

08/31/2021 | 03:43am EDT
BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chinese stainless steel futures jumped more than 4% on Tuesday, backed by strong nickel prices and supply concerns following controls on high energy-consuming projects in some regions that failed energy targets in the first half.

Supply for nickel pig iron is relatively tight as producers are supporting prices, analysts with Huatai Futures wrote in a note.

Nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange surged to a record high of 149,870 yuan ($23,200.77) per tonne.

The analysts also said six stainless steel producers in the Guangxi region were asked to limit production as the local government sought to control energy consumption and emissions.

But, the analysts said, that the impact from output controls could be limited as seasonal demand has not picked up yet.

The most-active stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse, for October delivery, rose as much 4.1% to 18,500 yuan ($2,859.97) per tonne. They closed up 3.9% at 18,455 yuan a tonne.

Construction rebar, for January delivery, inched up 0.3% to 5,308 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, slipped 0.2% to 5,564 yuan per tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 5% to 808 yuan a tonne.

* Dalian coking coal futures fell 1.0% to 2,460 yuan per tonne, while coke futures ended up 0.7% at 3,159 yuan a tonne.

* Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> gained $2.5 to $158.5 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy. ($1 = 6.4597 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
