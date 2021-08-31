Shanghai stainless steel rises on nickel boost, output curbs

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chinese stainless steel futures
jumped more than 4% on Tuesday, backed by strong nickel prices
and supply concerns following controls on high energy-consuming
projects in some regions that failed energy targets in the first
half.
Supply for nickel pig iron is relatively tight as producers
are supporting prices, analysts with Huatai Futures wrote in a
note.
Nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
surged to a record high of 149,870 yuan ($23,200.77) per tonne.
The analysts also said six stainless steel producers in the
Guangxi region were asked to limit production as the local
government sought to control energy consumption and emissions.
But, the analysts said, that the impact from output controls
could be limited as seasonal demand has not picked up yet.
The most-active stainless steel futures on the Shanghai
bourse, for October delivery, rose as much 4.1% to
18,500 yuan ($2,859.97) per tonne. They closed up 3.9% at 18,455
yuan a tonne.
Construction rebar, for January delivery, inched up
0.3% to 5,308 yuan per tonne.
Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing
sector, slipped 0.2% to 5,564 yuan per tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange dropped 5% to 808 yuan a tonne.
* Dalian coking coal futures fell 1.0% to 2,460
yuan per tonne, while coke futures ended up 0.7% at
3,159 yuan a tonne.
* Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> gained $2.5 to $158.5 a tonne on
Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.
($1 = 6.4597 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; editing by
Uttaresh.V)