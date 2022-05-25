Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shanghai steel futures slip as COVID lockdowns offset stimulus measures

05/25/2022 | 12:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures dropped on Wednesday, as COVID-19 lockdowns across the country continue to dampen demand despite a raft of recent stimulus measures rolled out by authorities to support the ailing real-estate market and economy.

Regulators have pledged to keep credit growth stable in the property sector, and said would broaden tax credit rebates, postpone loan payments, and roll out more investment projects to help the economy hit by the pandemic outbreaks.

"However, we noticed the new round of COVID outbreak since March had led to intensifying prevention measures in the first- and second-tier cities, and effect of those favourable policies has not shown yet," analysts with the Research & Development department of Founder CIFCO Futures said.

The most-traded steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange for October delivery was down 1.5% at 4,486 yuan ($672.81) a tonne, as of 0330 GMT.

Futures of hot-rolled coils, which are used in cars and home appliances, dipped 1.1% to 4,622 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel prices, for June delivery, inched 0.2% higher to 18,570 yuan a tonne.

China aims to bring its economic operations back onto a normal track with a package of targeted, forceful and effective measures, the cabinet said.

Analysts expect consumption to pick up once COVID-related restrictions are lifted, but said the economy will take time to completely absorb all stimulus measures.

Steelmaking raw materials on the Dalian Commodity Exchange extended their losses.

Benchmark iron ore futures for September delivery dropped for the second straight session, down 1.1% to 840 yuan a tonne. Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> fell $5 to $130 on Tuesday.

Dalian coking coal futures slipped for a third consecutive day and shed 3.5% to 3,229 yuan a tonne. Coke prices were down 2.3% at 2,478 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.6676 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aNew Zealand dlr jumps as RBNZ hikes, warns much more to come
RE
12:34aTrump rebuked in Georgia as Republicans reject his hand-picked midterm challengers
RE
12:34aIndonesia raises $3.25 billion in its biggest global sukuk sale
RE
12:32aMIDTERMS : Takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. primary elections
RE
12:26aU.S. corn extends losses on planting progress; soybeans up on export demand
RE
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Bounce Back as -2-
DJ
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Bounce Back as Volatility Continues
DJ
12:23aSri Lanka PM will retain finance minister portfolio -sources
RE
12:18aBrazil stock market optimism tempered as fears grow over October vote
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend
2Russia seeks to put stranglehold on twin Ukrainian cities
3JIC is considering acquisition of Toshiba - Bloomberg
4Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Update - Notification of buy-back - CB..
5Japan to ensure swift recovery from pandemic with relief steps -finance..

HOT NEWS