Shanghai steel rebar, HRC futures range-bound on lean downstream demand

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - Chinese steel rebar and
hot-rolled coil futures traded in a tight range on Friday but
looked set to post weekly losses as COVID-19-related
restrictions and heavy rains dented downstream demand.
China has been trying to strengthen its economy hit by the
COVID outbreak, rolling out measures to help small firms and
stabilise jobs and relaxing controls in the property market.
However, its strict lockdowns are expected to "continue to
weigh on industrial activity, resulting in weaker demand for
metals," ANZ Research said in a note.
Furthermore, heavy rains in southwest and southern China
weighed on short-term construction material demand, while
falling raw material prices will no longer underpin steel
prices, said Haitong Futures.
The most-active steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange for October delivery dipped 0.7% to 4,622 yuan
($679.55) a tonne, as of 0256 GMT. The contract was down 2.4%
so far this week.
Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing
sector, edged 0.5% lower to 4,729 yuan a tonne, shedding 2.1% so
far in the week.
Stainless steel, for June delivery, on the Shanghai bourse
fell 1% to 18,810 yuan per tonne.
Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
, for September delivery, fell 0.6% to 810 yuan a
tonne, tracking spot 62% iron ore <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> which dropped
$4 to $125.5 on Thursday.
Dalian coking coal prices declined 2.2% to 2,555
yuan per tonne and coke futures were down 1.6% at 3,307
yuan a tonne.
Capacity utilisation rates at 247 steel mills improved
slightly to 82.6%, as of Friday, up 0.7% from a week earlier,
data from Mysteel consultancy showed, as plants gradually
restored production.
($1 = 6.8016 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)