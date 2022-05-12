Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shanghai steel rebar, HRC futures range-bound on lean downstream demand

05/12/2022 | 10:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - Chinese steel rebar and hot-rolled coil futures traded in a tight range on Friday but looked set to post weekly losses as COVID-19-related restrictions and heavy rains dented downstream demand.

China has been trying to strengthen its economy hit by the COVID outbreak, rolling out measures to help small firms and stabilise jobs and relaxing controls in the property market.

However, its strict lockdowns are expected to "continue to weigh on industrial activity, resulting in weaker demand for metals," ANZ Research said in a note.

Furthermore, heavy rains in southwest and southern China weighed on short-term construction material demand, while falling raw material prices will no longer underpin steel prices, said Haitong Futures.

The most-active steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange for October delivery dipped 0.7% to 4,622 yuan ($679.55) a tonne, as of 0256 GMT. The contract was down 2.4% so far this week.

Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, edged 0.5% lower to 4,729 yuan a tonne, shedding 2.1% so far in the week.

Stainless steel, for June delivery, on the Shanghai bourse fell 1% to 18,810 yuan per tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for September delivery, fell 0.6% to 810 yuan a tonne, tracking spot 62% iron ore <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> which dropped $4 to $125.5 on Thursday.

Dalian coking coal prices declined 2.2% to 2,555 yuan per tonne and coke futures were down 1.6% at 3,307 yuan a tonne.

Capacity utilisation rates at 247 steel mills improved slightly to 82.6%, as of Friday, up 0.7% from a week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed, as plants gradually restored production. ($1 = 6.8016 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aChina denies suspending passports, invalidating foreign residency cards
RE
12:21aAustralia defence minster dutton says chinese intelligence ship…
RE
12:20aThailand's economy likely grew modestly in Q1, stung by high inflation
RE
12:20aFood security, Moldova in focus at G7 foreign minister meeting
RE
12:20aOil rises but fears of weaker demand limit gains
RE
12:19aIndian shares track Asia stocks to rise nearly 1%; Tata Motors jumps
RE
12:18aCalifornia regulator rejects desalination plant despite historic drought
RE
12:17aScarred by crisis, election newcomers aim to unseat Lebanon's elite
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aFood security, Moldova in focus at G7 foreign minister meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange FTX CEO reveals stake in trading app Robinhood
2Twitter CEO says two leaders to depart, hiring paused amid Musk takeove..
3Asian shares trim weekly losses, dollar steady near 20-year highs
4Oil rises but fears of weaker demand limit gains
5The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Unity Softw..

HOT NEWS