Shanghai stocks fall most in 6 weeks amid COVID flare-ups; HK down

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares dropped the
most in six weeks on Wednesday, and Hong Kong's stock benchmark
fell more than 1%, as China continued to grapple with COVID-19
flare-ups, while energy stocks tracked a sell-off in the global
oil market.
** The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.4%, the
biggest one-day percentage fall since May 24. The blue-chip
CSI300 Index lost 1.5%, while Hong Kong's benchmark
Hang Seng Index weakened 1.2%.
** China is fighting a COVID-19 resurgence on multiple
fronts across the country including an emerging cluster in
Shanghai, spurring mass testing drives and fresh restrictions.
** Shanghai, which lifted its two-month-long lockdown in
early-June, is testing all residents in nine of its 16 districts
until Thursday as well as those in parts of three other
districts.
** "The flare-ups in places such as Shanghai and Anhui
contributed to the stock market weakness," said Zhiwei Zhang,
president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.
** However, he pointed that the market had expected possible
increase in infections, so there're no signs of panic-selling.
** Zhang also predicted higher volatility ahead as the pace
of China's economic recovery will likely slow.
** Energy shares tumbled more than 4% in both China
and Hong Kong, after a slump in global oil prices amid
fears of a global recession.
** Most sectors traded in negative territory in both
markets.
** China's property shares dropped 3.3%, while
resources shares fell 2.9%.
** Tech shares were the only bright spot on the mainland,
with the tech-focused STAR50 Index rising 1%, led by
chipmakers.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)