STORY: :: Shanghai temperatures soar above 100 fahrenheit as the city declares an orange heatwave alert

:: July 4, 2024

"It is super hot. Sweat is dripping down and I keep sweating like a pig all the time. It's really super hot. I feel like everybody feels the same. Everyone on the street wears short sleeves, but I wear long sleeves for sun protection. It's super hot, so stuffy and sticky."

"I feel that it is really hot outside today. It's so hot that I feel like I'm suffering from a slight heat stroke. So I have to stay here in the shade, buy some cold drinks and rest here."

The heatwave is expected to continue to bake the eastern Chinese city throughout the weekend, the meteorological bureau said.

China is facing hotter and longer heatwaves and more frequent and unpredictable heavy rain as a result of climate change, the country's weather bureau warned on Thursday.