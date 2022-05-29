Shanghai to cancel "unreasonable restrictions" to resume work - official

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities will
cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from
Wednesday, a city official said on Sunday, easing a city-wide
lockdown that began some two months ago.
The government will revise guidelines for epidemic
prevention and control of returning to work, cancel
"unreasonable restrictions" on the resumption of work and
production for enterprises and remove a "white-list", Vice Mayor
Wu Qing told a news briefing, referring to a list of companies
that are allowed to resume work.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Ma Rong and Emily Chow; Editing by
William Mallard)