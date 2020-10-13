Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shanxi Brands Online Tour on the Silk Road (European) 2020 Shanxi· European Project Cooperation Online Promotion Conference Has Been Held

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 11:53pm EDT

From October 13th to 15th, Shanxi Brands Online Tour on the Silk Road (European) 2020 Shanxi European Project Cooperation Online Promotion Conference hosted by China Council for Promotion of International Trade Shanxi Provincial Committee has been successfully held in Taiyuan, Shanxi.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013006172/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

More than 30 representatives of enterprises, development zones and other units from Shanxi Province have promoted their superior products and investment projects to over 100 leading European companies, business chambers and economic and trade institutions through online platform. There were different topics in each-day conference, namely: new equipment and new products; new technologies and new materials; agriculture, medicine and health, including "cloud release", "cloud promotion", "cloud negotiation" and other parts.

Mr. Jiao Yufeng, Vice Chairman of China Council for Promotion of International Trade Shanxi Provincial Committee, delivered speech to introduce Shanxi Province and its industrial advantages, and sincerely welcomed European companies to visit Shanxi for investigation, investment, and win-win cooperation. Mr. Yang Chunquan, Director of Shanxi Investment Promotion Bureau, recommended Shanxi's investment environment and expressed the willingness of all-round cooperation in the fields of economic, trade and culture with European countries, so as to promote inclusive, mutually beneficial and high-quality development.

Representatives from 16 countries including the United Kingdom, Germany and France participated in the online conference. They believed that Shanxi Province has a huge market space, broad development potential and surging innovation vitality. This promotion conference provided a window of Shanxi's sincerity for attracting investment, and many European companies and investors would be willing to further cooperate with Shanxi and look forward to fruitful results, especially in the development zones.

Shanxi Province, located in central China, is an important energy and industrial base. It focuses on new infrastructure, new technologies, new materials, new equipment, new products, and new business formats, and strives to build 14 iconic industrial clusters, including high-end equipment manufacturing, new material industries, digital industries, modern medicine, and health industries. Shanxi Province is committed to creating an internationalized, legalized, and convenient business environment, which creates huge opportunities and a good development environment for various trade and investment cooperation with European companies and achieving mutual benefit.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:04aOil prices slip as rising coronavirus cases stokes demand concerns
RE
12:04aPHOTOGRAPHERS : Expand Your Creativity And Versatility To Another Dimension With New Speedlite EL-1
PR
12:03aWalmart extends Black Friday deals as spending habits change
RE
12:03aCANON : Improved Eye Autofocus Paired With New Video And Streaming Functions Make The New Canon EOS M50 Mark II Camera A Strong Imaging Tool For Content Creators And Imaging Storytellers
PR
12:02aIBM : and The Climate Service to Work Together with Financial Institutions and Corporations to Assess the Cost of Climate Risk
PR
12:02aBloomberg New Economy Forum Announces New Global Co-Hosts and Preliminary Speaker Line-up for 2020 Virtual Event
PR
12:02aMACY'S : Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds
AQ
12:02aMCAFEE : Launches Deepfakes Lab to Thwart Video Election Disinformation
BU
12:02aKPMG Launches Legal Department Transformation Offering
BU
12:02aWALMART : Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days,” A Reinvented Black Friday Shopping Experience
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug Trump touted as COVID-19 'cure' over safety concern
3Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
4CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Slimmed-down share sale darkens outlook for China Evergrande's cas..
5FACTBOX: Top five takeaways from Apple's iPhone launch event
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group