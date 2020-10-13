Shanxi Brands Online Tour on the Silk Road (European) 2020 Shanxi· European Project Cooperation Online Promotion Conference Has Been Held

From October 13th to 15th, Shanxi Brands Online Tour on the Silk Road (European) 2020 Shanxi European Project Cooperation Online Promotion Conference hosted by China Council for Promotion of International Trade Shanxi Provincial Committee has been successfully held in Taiyuan, Shanxi.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013006172/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

More than 30 representatives of enterprises, development zones and other units from Shanxi Province have promoted their superior products and investment projects to over 100 leading European companies, business chambers and economic and trade institutions through online platform. There were different topics in each-day conference, namely: new equipment and new products; new technologies and new materials; agriculture, medicine and health, including "cloud release", "cloud promotion", "cloud negotiation" and other parts.

Mr. Jiao Yufeng, Vice Chairman of China Council for Promotion of International Trade Shanxi Provincial Committee, delivered speech to introduce Shanxi Province and its industrial advantages, and sincerely welcomed European companies to visit Shanxi for investigation, investment, and win-win cooperation. Mr. Yang Chunquan, Director of Shanxi Investment Promotion Bureau, recommended Shanxi's investment environment and expressed the willingness of all-round cooperation in the fields of economic, trade and culture with European countries, so as to promote inclusive, mutually beneficial and high-quality development.

Representatives from 16 countries including the United Kingdom, Germany and France participated in the online conference. They believed that Shanxi Province has a huge market space, broad development potential and surging innovation vitality. This promotion conference provided a window of Shanxi's sincerity for attracting investment, and many European companies and investors would be willing to further cooperate with Shanxi and look forward to fruitful results, especially in the development zones.

Shanxi Province, located in central China, is an important energy and industrial base. It focuses on new infrastructure, new technologies, new materials, new equipment, new products, and new business formats, and strives to build 14 iconic industrial clusters, including high-end equipment manufacturing, new material industries, digital industries, modern medicine, and health industries. Shanxi Province is committed to creating an internationalized, legalized, and convenient business environment, which creates huge opportunities and a good development environment for various trade and investment cooperation with European companies and achieving mutual benefit.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013006172/en/