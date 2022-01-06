Log in
Shape Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/06/2022 | 08:05am EST
SEATTLE, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shape Therapeutics Inc. (ShapeTX), a biotechnology company creating the future of RNA technologies, today announced that Francois Vigneault, PhD., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Dr. Vigneault will discuss how the ShapeTX portfolio of RNA platform technologies will enable and accelerate the emerging field of programmable RNA medicines.

The presentation will take place on Monday, January 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

About Shape Therapeutics Inc

Shape Therapeutics is a biotechnology company creating the future of RNA technologies. The ShapeTX gene therapy platform is comprised of a suite of RNA payload technologies (RNAskip™, RNAfix™, RNAswap™), tissue-specific viral delivery technology (AAVid™), and SquareBio, a solution for scalable gene therapy manufacturing. At the core of these technologies is the ShapeTX AI engine, where data drives decisions today to enable the gene therapies of tomorrow. ShapeTX is committed to data-driven scientific advancement, passionate people, and a mission of providing lifelong cures to patients. Shape Life! shapetx.com

Contact
Investors & Media
Cindy Fung, PhD
cindy@shaptetx.com


