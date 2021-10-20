Log in
Shaping Place by Duda|Paine Architects

10/20/2021 | 08:03am EDT
The firm’s new book on designing architecture for experience.

Duda|Paine Architects, a premier international design firm, announces the publication of their second book, Shaping Place. The hardbound volume contains multiple new and completed architectural projects that illustrate the influence of Duda|Paine’s single studio working model. Shaping Place presents readers with the thematic origins of the firm’s collected designs for academic life, wellness, the new workplace and 21st century cities.

In Shaping Place, founding principals Turan Duda, FAIA and Jeffrey Paine, FAIA, are joined by the firm’s four studio leaders—Russ Holcomb, AIA; Sanjeev Patel, AIA; Scott Shell, AIA; and Jay Smith, AIA—to discuss the evolution of their work since publication of their previous volume, Individual to Collective (2013). This new compilation of buildings spans diverse typologies to illustrate how the firm’s early ideas on public space, outdoor environments, evolving working and learning models, and contextual sensitivity are universal to creating meaningful architecture. With chapters focusing on design for academia, wellness, workplace and urban development, Shaping Place presents the firm’s continuing exploration using a diverse range of scales, material qualities, structural systems, programs and architectural styles. Steve Dumez, FAIA, of Eskew Dumez Ripple, provides perspective on the firm’s work within the larger lens of architectural practice.

The book can be ordered on Amazon here.

ABOUT DUDA|PAINE ARCHITECTS. At Duda|Paine Architects, architecture is an enduring equation of people, ideas, creativity and technology. At the heart of their process is a workshop-based studio that conceptualizes, collaborates, models, draws, renders, works, plays and generates solutions. This amalgamation is experienced in the buildings and spaces they shape for clients and communities.

ISBN: 978-1-951541-10-1

Publisher:
ORO EDITIONS
31 Commercial Blvd. Suite F
Novato CA 94949
USA

PDFs and Hard copies are available: For review copy requests, please contact Brooke Biro at Brooke@oroeditions.com


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS