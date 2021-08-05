Log in
Share of Natural Gas in the primary energy mix envisaged to increase to 15% by 2030

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways
Share of Natural Gas in the primary energy mix envisaged to increase to 15% by 2030
Posted On: 05 AUG 2021 1:15PM by PIB Delhi

The share of natural gas in the primary energy mix is envisaged to increase to 15% by 2030 by boosting domestic production and procuring LNG. LNG imports are under Open General Licensing (OGL) category and establishment of LNG infrastructure, including LNG terminals, is also under 100% FDI (automatic route). The market of natural gas is being created by expansion of gas infrastructure, including City Gas Distribution, Gas Grid Network and establishment of LNG retail outlets.

This Ministry, vide G.S.R. 643 (E), dated 27th June, 2017 has notified mass emission standards for Liquefied Natural Gas- driven vehicles. Ministry vide G.S.R. 1151(E) dated 29th November, 2018 has also notified mass emission norms for agricultural tractors, power tillers, construction equipment vehicles and combined harvesters driven by dual fuel diesel with Liquefied Natural Gas engines.

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

MJPS



(Release ID: 1742665)Visitor Counter : 12


Disclaimer

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of the Republic of India published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
