Share of UK workers on furlough at highest since June, as second lockdown hits

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The proportion of British workers
on furlough has jumped to its highest level since late June
following the introduction of a temporary four-week lockdown
across England to reverse a second wave of COVID cases, official
figures showed on Thursday.
Businesses reported that 15% of staff on average were on
furlough between Nov. 2 and Nov. 15, up from 9% in the previous
survey which covered the second half of October, the Office for
National Statistics said.
Britain's government placed England under a four-week
lockdown which started on Nov. 5 which closed restaurants, pubs,
non-essential retailers and most other businesses open to the
public.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak had intended to terminate the
furlough programme at the end of October, but the second wave of
COVID cases forced him to extend it until the end of March.
At its peak in May, the programme supported 8.9 million jobs
- almost a third of all employees - and it has been the single
most expensive part of Britain's COVID economic support
programme, costing 43 billion pounds ($57 billion) so far.
On Wednesday, the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast
that take-up in November would rise to 21% of the workforce due
to lockdowns in England and other parts of the United Kingdom,
before declining to 12% in early 2021 as restrictions eased.
Without the programme, Britain would see a significantly
bigger rise in unemployment than the peak of 7.5% pencilled in
for next year, the OBR said.
($1 = 0.7487 pounds)
(Reporting by David Millikenl, Editing by Paul Sandle)