Shared Assessments' CTPRP Risk Management Professional Certification Now Available Online, On-Demand

01/28/2021 | 07:04am EST
New Online Certification Program Developed to Meet Global Market’s High Demand for Certified Risk Management Professionals; Leading Third Party Risk Management Credential That Extends and Validates Expertise and Professional Credibility.

The Shared Assessments Program, the member-driven leader in third party risk assurance, today announced the launch of its 100% online, self-paced Certified Third Party Risk Professional (CTPRP) certification program. The CTPRP credential reflects the risk professional’s attainment of established industry-wide criteria for proficiency and competency in Third Party Risk Management (TPRM), and is particularly prized by leading risk and security-aware organizations worldwide. The new Online On-Demand class shares the same curriculum, body of knowledge and examination as the Web-Based instructor led class, and is delivered in an interactive self-study format.

David J. Perez, CEO, Shared Assessments, said: “The risk and threat landscape is constantly shifting and expanding, and a dramatic uptick in third party-related vulnerabilities has highlighted the global shortage of certified risk management professionals. This latest program element was developed in response to the needs of busy working professionals seeking to extend their capabilities and achieve advanced certification. It enables them to do so at their own pace, regardless of the time zone or work-from-home challenges and improves both their abilities to lead complex initiatives and their professional marketability and career path.”

Asked how his company benefits from his CTPRP certification and TPRM expertise, Luc Levensohn, Senior Manager, Cyber Security, Information Risk Management for Staples, said: “Having that broad but well-mapped organizational framework for all of our evidence enables us to be far more nimble and effective when we respond to unique or tailored customer requests. We can be sensitive to those information requests without launching into an all-out fire drill, which is something you always try to avoid. We’re continually able to prioritize the areas of highest risk, which strengthens our due diligence in an efficient manner. That’s why I have the people on my team take CTPRP tests as soon as they are ready.”

Findings Codify the Career Impacts of CTPRP Certification:

A newly released poll conducted by Shared Assessments of risk management professionals holding the CTPRP certification finds that:

- 80 percent of CTPRP holders report that training improved their ability to fulfill their job duties,
- 47 percent of CTPRP holders report certification helped them land a new job or earn a promotion, and
- 68 percent of CTPRP holders’ current annual compensation ranged from $90k - $120k

The CTPRP is viewed as a key credential for third party risk, procurement and compliance professionals, including business vendor managers, risk managers (vendor or operational), vendor IT security managers, IT auditors/assessors, IS auditors/professionals, facilities management, audit, privacy, compliance, procurement, business resilience, legal and IT vendor management professionals. The certification demonstrates that the recipient has received comprehensive training in and possesses a thorough working knowledge of third party risk management concepts and principles, including:

  • Managing the vendor lifecycle
  • Vendor risk identification and rating
  • Fundamentals of vendor risk assessment, monitoring and management

“Shared Assessments Certified Third Party Risk Professional (CTPRP) has been a valuable certification to my team as it adds professional credibility and validation of our expertise. Now, busy information security professionals who leverage self-study courses can further their own development while also helping their organizations improve their company's third party risk program,” said Paul Kooney, Managing Director, Security & Privacy, Protiviti, Inc.

Shared Assessments also recently introduced two additional new risk management findings:

C-Suite Call to Action – Risk Management Through A Different Lens helps C-suite executives move their organizations forward with new dexterity in the face of rapidly changing and emerging risks; and

Adaptive Risk Management for Complex Supply Chains provides risk practitioners with practical and actionable considerations for a more robust TPRM style they can apply to their own programs.

About the Shared Assessments Program

As the only organization that has uniquely positioned and developed standardized resources to bring efficiencies to the market for more than a decade, the Shared Assessments Program has become the trusted source in third party risk assurance. Shared Assessments offers opportunities for members to address global risk management challenges through committees, awareness groups, interest groups and special projects. Join the dialog with peer companies and learn how you can optimize your compliance programs while building a better understanding of what it takes to create a more risk sensitive environment in your organization.

Additional Resources:

CTPRP: Risk Certification - Overview
Certification Success Stories: Eight senior risk professionals in financial services, consumer products and advisory services share their risk career journeys.
C-Suite Call to Action – Risk Management Through A Different Lens
Adaptive Risk Management for Complex Supply Chains


© Business Wire 2021
