Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether CorePoint Lodging Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Highgate and Cerberus

11/08/2021 | 10:33am EST
MILWAUKEE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating CorePoint (NYSE: CPLG), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Highgate and Cerberus. 

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/corepoint-lodging-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges CorePoint's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet CorePoint shareholders will receive only $15.65 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for CorePoint by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if CorePoint accepts a superior bid. CorePoint insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of CorePoint's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for CorePoint.

If you own CorePoint common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/corepoint-lodging-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-corepoint-lodging-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-highgate-and-cerberus-301418473.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
