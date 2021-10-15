Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Alert: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDP, GWB, XLRN and HFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

10/15/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by IAC/InterActiveCorp.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, MDP shareholders will receive $42.18 per share in cash for each share of MDP common stock that they hold.  If you own MDP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mdp-1   

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. ("First Interstate").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive .8425 shares of First Interstate stock for each GWB share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $34.41 based upon First Interstate's October 14, 2021 closing price of $40.84.  If you own GWB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gwb    

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Merck & Co., Inc. ("Merck") (NYSE: MRK), via a tender offer.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, XLRN shareholders will receive $180.00 per share in cash for each share of XLRN common stock that they hold.  If you own XLRN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xlrn

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company ("Sinclair").  At the closing of the merger, existing shares of HFC will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of a new parent company, named "HF Sinclair Corporation," which will issue approximately 60.2 million shares of common stock to Sinclair.  If you own HFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hfc 

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY  10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-mdp-gwb-xlrn-and-hfc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301401358.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pAero supplier Spirit says it took action over parts obtained indirectly from MPS
RE
03:07pBest of the Bay 2021's Best Law Firm
GL
03:07pBest of the Bay 2021's Best Law Firm
GL
03:02pMODERNA : U.S. administers 406.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
03:02pTROILUS GOLD : October - Corporate Presentation
PU
03:02pIBI : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast
PU
03:02pPROTO LABS : Large Format 3D Printing for Aluminum and Inconel Parts
PU
03:02pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate 35 years of ‘Slippery When Wet' during a roundtable conversation hosted by P!nk, joined by Jon Bon Jovi, band members & special guests
PU
03:02pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on October 18, 2021 (PDF, 49 KB)
PU
03:02pELDORADO GOLD : Announces New Senior Secured Credit Facility - Form 6-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"