"Given the strength of their balance sheet today, we agree with the company's statement that no new equity raise is necessary," David Herro of Harris Associates told Reuters.

Harris Associates holds a stake of around 5.2%, according to the bank's https://www.credit-suisse.com/about-us/en/investor-relations/shareholders/significant-shareholders.html website, making it the biggest shareholder.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Writing by Michael Shields, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)