Shareholder support for U.S. climate measures hits nearly 50% -report

BOSTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Support for climate-related
shareholder resolutions at U.S. companies rose significantly
this year, according to a report released on Wednesday, as
investors focused on economic threats posed by global warming.
The paper, from Institutional Shareholder Services, the
largest proxy adviser, found median support for the proposals
was 48.9% during the proxy season ended June 30, up from 37.6%
in 2020 and 27.5% in 2019.
The total number of resolutions filed rose to 84, also an
increase from the prior two years, the report found.
Popular themes for shareholder climate resolutions this year
included aligning emissions with the goals of the Paris
Agreement, company greenhouse gas emissions and disclosures, and
resolutions aimed at company lobbying activities, ISS said.
“The 2021 U.S. proxy voting season marked an escalation of
shareholder engagement on climate-related issues and an
expansion of investor voting approaches," said Georgina
Marshall, global head of research at ISS, in a statement.
The figures were in line with earlier data showing rising
support for climate measures. Once given little
attention, shareholder proposals have come to dominate the
agenda at many large-company annual shareholder meetings in
recent years, prompting business groups in Washington to back
new rules making them harder for investors to file.
Driving the increase in support are more aggressive proxy
vote patterns from large fund firms including BlackRock Inc
, as investors channel more money into funds using
environmental, social and governance criteria to pick stocks.
BlackRock had said in July it voted against 10% of company
directors this year, up from 8.5% the year before.
