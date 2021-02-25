Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareity : Partners with AICR and Pazazz to Crunch Cancer with Your Selfie

02/25/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to the National Cancer Institute,– 600,000 Americans die from cancer each year. But did you know that about 40% of all cancer cases are preventable? Practicing healthy lifestyle habits plays a significant role in reducing cancer risk and eating a fiber-rich diet is a good place to start. That's why Pazazz Apples is donating $5 to the American Institute for Cancer Research for each photo snapped with a "Cancer Cruncher Superhero Challenge" filter.

"AICR wants to raise awareness about the link between cancer risk and modifiable lifestyle factors, and following a healthy diet is one of those factors that people can control," says Jodi Street, Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations at the American Institute for Cancer Research. "We are grateful for our partnership with Pazazz Apples to help us promote healthy eating through this challenge."

AICR and Pazazz Apples have partnered with Shareity, a platform to monetize picture and video challenges, to help raise money and awareness for the Cancer Cruncher Challenge. Just text PAZ to 797979, click the link, and then snap and upload a selfie of your face, where each challenge is tracked and monetized for good. Share with friends and family through text and social media to raise more money and spark a chain of awareness and charitable giving.

"Apples are a healthy food and part of a fiber-rich diet. The Cancer Cruncher Superhero challenge is a fun, dynamic way to engage our customers and encourage them to live a healthy life," states Kristi Harris, Brand Manager at Honeybear Marketing. "We're getting younger followers involved in a cool challenge they might want to share with friends and family."

Want to do the challenge? Just text PAZ to 797979 to complete the challenge.

Shareity is a charitable advertising web app where users complete branded challenges and brands donate to charity. People participate, causes receive donations, and brands gain exposure. Visit www.shareity.com today to learn more.

The American Institute for Cancer Research champions the latest and most authoritative scientific research from around the world on cancer prevention and survival through diet, weight and physical activity to help people make informed lifestyle choices to reduce their cancer risk.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pEKSO BIONICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pZIOPHARM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pCIDARA THERAPEUTICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Interim Results Announcement
PU
05:59pASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Presentation of Half-Year Results
PU
05:59pASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Appendix 4D and Half-Year Financial Report
PU
05:59pLIVEPERSON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pCOUNTRY CLUB OF VIRGINIA : Mickelson eyeing record 3rd straight PGA Tour Champions win
AQ
05:58pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Kicks Off 2021 Pool Season
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped
3STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Tesla to cut Model 3 production in U.S. for two weeks - sources
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : says back on the road to profitability af..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ