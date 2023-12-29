* U.S., global shares decline after year of gains

* Treasury yields little changed from January levels

* Dollar ticks up

* Oil prices choppy, up slightly

Dec 29 (Reuters) - World shares pulled back on the last trading day of the year but were headed for their biggest annual rise since 2019, while U.S. Treasuries were set to finish the year broadly where they started after some wild moves for the benchmark in 2023.

Shares around the world have risen sharply in the last two months of the year as benchmark bond yields fell on expectations of central bank rate cuts in 2024.

The S&P 500 closed on Thursday just 0.3% shy of its record closing high reached on Jan. 3, 2022. On Friday the index lost 0.23%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.09%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4%.

"With New Year’s and record-high territory quickly approaching, investors have the champagne on ice going into the holiday weekend," Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist for LPL Financial, said in an email.

"While extremely overbought conditions raise the odds of a temporary pause or pullback, longer-term returns have been positive and above average based on comparable periods."

The S&P 500 is up about 24% this year, thanks to a massive rally in megacap tech stocks. European shares ended 2023 with an annual gain of almost 13% on hopes of softer monetary policy from major central banks next year.

MSCI's world share index posted a 20% gain, its most in four years. All rallied in November and December.

"We have eaten a lot of the returns that were expected in 2024. The positive momentum in markets is obviously associated with the fall in yields, and so now the question is, how long can this trend continue?" said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier.

Chaar said future returns "are probably more moderate" than they were at the beginning of November, but if long-term U.S. interest rates settle around 3.5% or 4%, there is "little danger of a big U-turn", and continued corporate profits might add "a few percent of upside".

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was at 3.881%, up 3.1 basis points on the day and right around its level at the start of the year.

That yearly performance masks some major swings, as the note's yield reached 5.021% in October, its highest since 2007, before retreating and driving the share rally.

Behind the move lower in yields has been a sustained decline in inflation around the world that has driven expectations that central banks will cut interest rates early next year. The U.S. economy has remained strong, feeding hopes for a "soft landing".

Markets are now expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to start rate cuts in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool, a shift from assumptions just last month.

Traders are also pricing in more than 150 basis points of easing next year by the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

CHINESE UNDERPERFORMANCE

Chinese markets underperformed in 2023, despite optimism at the start of the year when Beijing ended its zero-COVID policy.

Both Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's onshore blue chip index lost more than 10% in the year on waning investor confidence in the world's second largest economy.

Those losses compare to the Nasdaq, which powered 43% higher in 2023, and Japan's Nikkei 225 Index, which gained 28%.

In the currency markets, the dollar ticked up and headed for a 2% decline this year after two years of strong gains, with declines mirroring the fall in U.S. yields.

In commodities, Chicago wheat and corn futures were set for the biggest annual drop in a decade as easing supply bottlenecks in the Black Sea region and higher production weighed on prices.

Oil prices were due to end 2023 down 10% after a year of wild swings driven by geopolitical concerns, production cuts and global measures to rein in inflation.

On Friday, U.S. crude last rose 0.26% to $71.96 per barrel and Brent was at $77.39, up 0.31% on the day.

Gold prices were steady on Friday as they headed towards their best year since 2020 at levels comfortably above $2,000 an ounce, buoyed by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as early as March. Spot gold last stood at $2,064 an ounce.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston, Alun John in London and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore. Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan, Chizu Nomiyama, David Gregorio, Susan Fenton and Jan Harvey)