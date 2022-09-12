Shares, euro jump on Ukrainian advance in northeast

* STOXX 600 up 1.1%
* U.S. stock futures gain
* Euro rises 1.1% versus dollar
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - European shares jumped on Monday
after Ukrainian forces advanced rapidly in Kharkiv province, in
Russia's worst setback since abandoning its Kyiv push in March,
while the euro extended its European Central Bank-inspired gains
from last week.
On Saturday, Moscow abandoned its main bastion in
northeastern Ukraine, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's
principal frontlines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid
advance.
The broad pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 1.1%
in afternoon trading, hitting its highest since the end of
August.
Germany's DAX rose 1.7%, France's CAC 40
and Britain's FTSE 100 both jumped 1.3%.
U.S. stock futures signaled a higher open on Monday. S&P 500
and Nasdaq futures were higher by 0.6%, adding
to Friday's advance.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.7%, having bounced modestly from a
two-year low hit last week. Japan's Nikkei added another
1.2%, after rallying 2% last week.
"The Russia-Ukraine situation is creating some glimmers of
hope for the market that there might be a resolution and provide
some relief on the intensity of the energy shock," said Hani
Redha, a multi-asset portfolio manager at PineBridge
Investments.
Ukrainian advances and proposed emergency gas measures from
the European Union, including a cut to EU-wide electricity use
and a windfall profit levy on energy firms, weighed on European
natural gas prices.
The front-month Dutch gas delivery contract, the benchmark
for Europe, fell over 6%, dropping to its lowest level since
Aug. 9 and is down almost 45% since the peak last month after
Russia halted gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to
Europe.
The euro welcomed Ukraine's advances in the northeast of the
country, extending its post-European Central Bank (ECB) gains
last week to rise to its highest against the dollar in almost
four weeks.
The single currency was also helped in part by a Reuters
report that European Central Bank policymakers see a growing
risk that they will have to raise their key interest rate to 2%
or more to curb record-high inflation despite a likely
recession.
The euro was last up 1.1% to $1.01545, after earlier
touching its highest against a softening dollar since Aug. 17.
Meanwhile, German government bond yields slipped after
rising earlier in the session, but are not far off their
multi-year highs amid hawkish ECB commentary.
Germany's 10-year yield was last down 5 basis points (bps)
at 1.654%.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield slipped back in line
with European peers after earlier rising as much as 6.5 basis
points to 4.098%, its highest since mid-June.
"There is an urgency to front load rate hikes and take rates
to neutral as soon as possible," said Mohit Kumar, interest rate
strategist at Jefferies, in a note.
"Once we reach levels close to neutral, we do expect the
doves to take back control at the ECB and hence see the recent
shift as a front-loading exercise rather than a fundamental
shift in ECB policy," Kumar added.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.7% to 108.04, after
earlier dropping as low as 107.80 to its lowest since Aug. 26.
Still, the index is up almost 13% this year, having gained
over 10% against the euro, 13% against the pound and 23% against
the Japanese yen.
U.S. inflation data released on Tuesday will be key for
determining the direction of travel in the near term.
Falling petrol prices are seen pulling down the headline
consumer price index by 0.1%, according to a Reuters poll.
The core is forecast to rise 0.3%, though some analysts see
a chance of a softer report.
"Commodities, in general, have been coming off and that's
likely to be the main driver of softer numbers," PineBridge's
Redha said.
A soft number might revive speculation the Federal Reserve
will only hike rates by 50 basis points this month, though it
would likely have to be very weak to have a real impact given
how stridently hawkish policymakers have been recently.
Oil prices have been trending lower amid concerns about a
global economic slowdown, though cuts to supply prompted a 4%
bounce on Friday which continued on Monday.
Brent crude futures rose 77 cents, or 0.8%, to
$93.61 a barrel, while U.S. crude increased 49 cents, or
0.6%, to $87.28.
The weaker dollar helped lift gold 0.6% to $1,727 an
ounce, away from last week's low of $1,690.
(Reporting by Samuel Indyk in London, additional reporting by
Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Bernadette Baum)