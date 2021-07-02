Shares fall 1% on China slide; U.S. payrolls eyed

* China blue-chips fall nearly 3%
* Tightening worries, Xi's rhetoric weigh
* EM share index set to lose 2% this week
* Currencies index hits 7-week low
* Investors may shun some EMFX on Fed tapering fears - poll
July 2 (Reuters) - A slump in Chinese shares sent an index
of emerging market stocks 1% lower on Friday, on track for its
biggest daily drop in seven weeks, while currencies lost ahead
of U.S. jobs data which could give clues on when the Federal
Reserve will tighten its policy.
Chinese blue-chips fell almost 3% in their worst
day in four months, while the Shanghai Composite and
Hong Kong shares lost almost 2% each on worries that with
the Chinese Communist party's centenary celebrations out of the
way, monetary policy could be tightened.
Investors were also concerned about President Xi Jinping's
warning that any foreign powers attempting to bully China would
"get their heads bashed".
"Our base case does not envision a significant escalation in
U.S.-China policy measures, but the underlying tensions between
the two countries remain in place," said strategists at UBS
Global Wealth Management in a note.
The losses took an Asia-heavy index of EM shares
down 1.1%, bringing weekly losses to nearly 2% - the worst since
mid-May. The index extended declines for a fourth day amid
concerns about global growth as COVID-19 continues to spread,
with vaccinations proceeding at a slow pace in many emerging
market countries.
"Ongoing struggles to contain the virus globally risk the
emergence of new variants, and contribute to renewed
uncertainty," UBS strategists said, adding that investors should
prepare for risks ahead, citing inflation, geopolitics and the
coronavirus.
Later in the day U.S. data is expected to show non farm
payrolls likely increased by 700,000 jobs last month following
559,000 additions in May. After the Fed last month opened talks
on how to end its crisis-era massive bond-buying, the data might
help gauge when it might start tapering, analysts said.
A Reuters poll showed that, in coming months, Fed tapering
worries may see investors shun the currencies coined the
"fragile five" of Brazil, India, Indonesia, Turkey and South
Africa. But commodity prices are seen buoying some.
A perky dollar ahead of the data inflicted some pain on EM
currencies with South Africa's rand suffering the biggest
losses, down 0.5% on the day and over 2% on the week.
China's yuan and Turkey's lira fell around
0.2% each, while Russia's rouble edged lower as oil
prices fell after OPEC+ postponed a meeting.
Washington late on Thursday placed Turkey on a list of
countries that are implicated in the use of child soldiers over
the past year, in a move that is likely to further complicate
the already fraught ties between Ankara and Washington.
Emerging markets' hard currency debt spreads are at their
widest in two months, having added nearly 10 basis points since
last Friday.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)