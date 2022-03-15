Shares fall as war, COVID and rate rises batter confidence

* European stocks down more than 1% at the open
* Brent tumbles to $100 a barrel, down more than 5%
* Attention turns to Fed meeting, rate rise expected
LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Stock markets fell again on
Tuesday as a combination of rising COVID-19 cases in China, the
war in Ukraine and worries about the Federal Reserve raising
interest rates this week for the first time since 2018 all
knocked investor confidence.
Oil prices tumbled more than 5%, with Brent crude back at
$100 a barrel on concerns about demand from China after the
country put some areas into lockdown to fight the spread of
COVID-19. The prospect of talks between Russia and Ukraine
reaching some kind of resolution, even if unlikely for now, also
eased immediate concerns about energy supply disruption.
European stocks had been rebounding in recent sessions but
they remain down sharply in 2022.
In the United States, another sharp drop left the Nasdaq 100
now down more than 20% from its record peak late last year. Wall
Street futures pointed to more pain at the open .
By 0835 GMT, the Euro STOXX was 1.6% weaker,
France's CAC 40 was down 1.5%, Britain's FTSE
was 1.4% lower.
A lack of major progress in Ukraine-Russia talks on Monday
added to the nervousness while concerns are now growing about
the potential for new tensions between China and the United
States.
The MSCI World Index shed 0.6% and flirted
with one-year lows.
Washington has warned Beijing against providing military or
financial help to Moscow after Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
"The question we are asking is whether the markets have
reached peak bearishness," said Jack Siu, Credit Suisse's chief
investment officer for Greater China.
"We know there has been a lot of bad news, there could be
worse to come, stock prices have fallen substantially and there
is no clarity on any resolutions from U.S. regulators towards
Chinese-listed stocks there."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 2.92%, led by pronounced weakness in
Chinese stocks. The index is down 11% so far this month.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index remained mired in
negative territory on Tuesday, dropping 5.8% following an almost
5% selloff a day earlier. Hong Kong's main board is down 19% so
far in March -- the index has not fallen so heavily in a month
since 2008.
The city's tech index has been hammered, falling
32% this month as investors worry about the next regulatory
crackdown from U.S. and Chinese authorities on the sector.
ATTENTION TURNS TO THE FED
Adding to market jitters are rising case numbers of COVID-19
in China, which investors fear will hurt the mainland's economic
growth in the first quarter.
China on Tuesday reported 3,602 new confirmed coronavirus
cases, compared with 1,437 on Monday..
Brent crude fell 5.76% to $100.74 per barrel, while
U.S. crude tumbled 5.5% to $97.25 a barrel. Crude prices
had topped $130 a barrel only last week as investors fretted
about a shortage of supplies worsened by sanctions against
Russia after it invaded Ukraine.
Investor focus is also on the U.S Federal Reserve, which
meets on Wednesday and is expected to lift interest rates for
the first time in three years to offset rising inflation.
All eyes are on whether the Fed pushes a hawkish line and a
commitment to keep raising until inflation is under control.
"We are not convinced by the ultra-hawkish arguments, but
the FOMC may not be willing to consider dovish scenarios without
clear signs of slowing economic growth," said Steve Englander,
global G10 FX research head at Standard Chartered.
"We think lagging real wages and falling disposable income
will lead to a pause after July, but doubt the FOMC is ready to
consider that case just yet."
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose to 2.169%, the highest since mid-2019.
The two-year yield, which rises with traders'
expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 1.894% in Asian
trading, a 2-1/2 year high, before falling back to 1.833%.
The euro, which was hammered last week on concerns the war
in Ukraine would hurt the regional economy, rebounded and was
last up 0.7% at $1.101. The dollar index fell 0.4%
.
Gold prices slipped 1% to $1,930.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Additional reporting by Scott
Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Susan Fenton)