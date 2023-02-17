Shares fall with oil prices amid concerns about U.S. Fed rate hikes

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Stock markets around the
globe fell on Friday and oil prices settled lower after U.S.
economic data prompted bets that the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates more than expected and keep them higher for
longer to battle stubborn inflation.
Friday's data showed a year-over-year 0.8% increase in
export prices versus expectations for a decline of 0.2%. This
added to the inflation concerns fueled by Thursday's data, which
showed accelerating monthly producer prices in January and
lower-than-expected unemployment benefits claims for last week.
Along with hawkish comments from two Fed officials on
Thursday, and Goldman Sachs and Bank of America forecasts for
three more Fed rate hikes this year, the data led some investors
to start bracing for more tightening, according to Shawn Cruz,
head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.
"The thing that kicked this off yesterday was the producer
prices coming in elevated. It means one or two things. Companies
are going to pass the costs on to consumers, causing more
inflation, or absorb these higher costs, which would result in
lower profitability. Either way it's not good," said Cruz.
And while the Fed can potentially influence inflation,
domestically higher export prices point to things the U.S.
central bank has less ability to control.
"That shows that global demand is coming back on line. That
might make it a little bit more difficult to bring inflation
down," Cruz said.
Traders have raised their bets on how far they see the Fed
hiking in recent sessions, and are now pricing in a peak at
around 5.3% in September.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.21 points,
or 0.33%, to 33,808.06, the S&P 500 lost 12.61 points, or
0.31%, to 4,077.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.81
points, or 0.66%, to 11,777.03.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index had closed down
0.20% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.41%.
Emerging market stocks lost 1.05%.
U.S. Treasuries yields lost ground during the trading day.
However, earlier, with the market placing more bets on the Fed
keeping rates higher for longer, yields on 10-year notes touched
their highest level since early November at 3.929%.
Benchmark 10-year notes were recently down 1.9
basis points to 3.824%, from 3.843% late on Thursday. The
30-year bond was last down 1.9 basis points to yield
3.8848%, from 3.904%. The 2-year note was last was
unchanged to yield 4.6191%, from 4.619%.
While it has since lost ground, the dollar index earlier hit
a six-week high against a basket of currencies on Friday as
traders ramp up bets for Fed rate hikes.
However, the greenback lost ground as the session wore on
with the euro recently up 0.23% to $1.0693 while Sterling
was last trading at $1.2042, up 0.41% on the day.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.13% versus the greenback
at 134.13 per dollar.
Oil futures fell sharply on Friday and registered a weekly
decline, pressured by signs of ample supply along with concerns
of more Fed interest rate hikes, which could weigh on demand.
U.S. crude settled down 2.74% at $76.34 per barrel
and Brent finished at $83.00, down 2.51% on the day.
Gold prices were up for the day but down for the week
weighed down by a stronger dollar and rising bond yields.
Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,842.47 an ounce. U.S. gold
futures fell 0.05% to $1,840.40 an ounce.
(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Nell Mackenzie in
London; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Sharon Singleton and Jonathan
Oatis)