Shares hold up, yields drop before U.S. inflation data

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - World shares rose on Wednesday and
bond yields slipped further below recent peaks ahead of
inflation data in the United States that will offer a guide to
how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise rates.
European equities extended their bounce from two-month lows
and U.S. futures also gained before the release of the keenly
awaited datapoint which analysts say could show inflationary
pressures in the world's biggest economy are peaking.
MSCI's benchmark for global stocks rose 0.3%
by 1044 GMT after sliding on Tuesday to its lowest level since
November 2020 on fears Fed tightening could significantly slow
down the global economy. The index is down 17% so far this year.
The pan-European STOXX 600 equity benchmark index
rose 1.3%. U.S. equity futures rose, with the Nasdaq and
S&P 500 e-minis up 1.5% and 1.2% respectively.
Concerns over faltering growth, exacerbated by the latest
virus lockdowns in China, curbed a selloff in government bonds
that saw 10-year U.S. benchmark yields surge past 3% this month
for the first time since December 2018.
"It's an unanchored market where people don't know where
(yields) are going to. The growth side is coming more and more
to the fore in terms of market concerns," said Charles Diebel,
head of fixed income at Mediolanum International Funds.
"If inflation continues to print higher and higher the
market will continue to sell off. Intuitively inflation cannot
keep going up as base effects will unwind at some point but are
we are that price yet?" he added.
Analysts expect the U.S. consumer price index to
show an 8.1% annual increase, 0.4 percentage points lower than
the prior 8.5%, which was the hottest reading since 1981.
They also predict a sharp pullback in monthly growth,
cooling to 0.2% in April from 1.2% in March.
In Asia, equities squeezed higher from near two-year lows.
Chinese blue chips rose 1.4% after Shanghai officials
saying half the city had achieved "zero COVID" status, and after
U.S. President Joe Biden saying he was considering eliminating
Trump era tariffs on China.
Chinese data released on Wednesday, however, showed consumer
prices gained 2.1% from a year earlier, above expectations and
the fastest pace in five months, partly due to food prices.
YIELDS FALL
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest
levels in almost a week, extending their fall from the
three-year high of 3.203% hit on Monday, on bets the CPI data
could show surging inflation finally starting to peak.
The 10-year yield fell to as low as 2.9270%,
down 5 basis points (bps) on the day, while the 2-year yield
, which often reflects the Fed rate outlook, fell 1.8
bps to 2.5858%.
Euro area government bond yields also fell to their lowest
levels in almost a week on signs that any tightening in European
Central Bank monetary policy will be gradual. German 10-year
yields fell 4 bps to 0.964%.
Bets over aggressive Fed tightening has also supported the
dollar this year.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six main peers, fell 0.4% to 103.57, below the
two-decade high of 104.19 reached at the start of the week.
The Fed last week raised interest rates by 50 basis points
and Chair Jerome Powell said two more such hikes are likely at
the U.S. central bank's coming policy meetings.
There has also been speculation in markets the Fed will need
to go in for a massive 75 basis point hike at one meeting and
currently Money markets are pricing over 190 basis points of
combined rate hikes by year.
"The current problem is that the market is convinced that
the Fed is determined to fight inflation and therefore willing
to tolerate market volatility and some demand destruction more
than in the past. Personally, I'm less convinced of this
determination," said Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia.
Morgan Stanley forecasts this year's global economic growth
to be less than half of 2021 at 2.9%, down from a previous
estimate of 3.2%. The U.S. bank also cut its
year-end target for the S&P 500 by 11% to 3,900 points, while
raising its U.S. 10-year yield forecast by 55 bps to 3.15%.
Oil bounced back, buoyed by supply concerns as the European
Union works on gaining support for a ban on Russian oil.
Brent rose 2.9% to $105.40 a barrel and U.S. crude
rose 3% to $102.79.
Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,852.65 an ounce.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan, Sujata Rao in London and
Alun John in Hong Kong, Editing by William Maclean)