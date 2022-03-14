Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shares in Brazil's Nubank rise as central bank rules seen as less onerous

03/14/2022 | 10:42pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nubank, a Brazilian FinTech startup celebrates the company's IPO at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Brazilian fintech Nubank said on Monday that new central bank rules for digital banks will bring lower capital requirements than originally expected next year and in 2024, with the announcement lifting its shares.

In a securities filing, the Warren Buffet-backed star of Latin America's fintechs said the change does not have a significant impact on its "business model or our ability to grow."

Nubank's U.S.-listed shares were up nearly 2% at $6.04 after market. Despite Monday's bump, however, Nubank's shares have lost nearly 37% so far this year, in line with souring investor sentiment in the broader tech market.

On Friday, Brazil's central bank announced tougher rules for fintechs, subjecting payment institutions to regulations based on their size and complexity, while also raising standards for required capital.

The new framework, which will start taking effect in January 2023 with full implementation by January 2025, will extend the proportionality of regulatory requirements currently used for conglomerates of financial institutions to include financial conglomerates led by payment institutions.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. 0.74% 27.35 End-of-day quote.-10.77%
TIM S.A. -0.55% 12.71 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:58pBrazil's Magazine Luiza posts adjusted Q4 loss, as macro conditions bite
RE
06:50pU.S. raises concerns about China aligning with Russia at meeting it calls 'intense'
RE
06:44pUK says Russia could be planning chemical or biological attack on Ukraine
RE
06:42pShares in Brazil's Nubank rise as central bank rules seen as less onerous
RE
06:41pShootings in New York City, Washington D.C. 'forensically linked' -police
RE
06:35pNo pressure! Brazil’s corn success is critical given Ukraine uncertainties -Braun
RE
06:30pWorkers at Exxon Mobil refinery in Texas vote to retain UAW union after lockout
RE
06:27pTech, growth stocks drag Wall Street lower
RE
06:22pIn rare mistake, prosecutors seek dismissal of charges against Capitol riot defendant
RE
06:19p'INTENSE' TALKS : U.S. warns China of aiding Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise
2European shares gain on Ukraine hopes; Volkswagen surges on strong resu..
3TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer intends to convert into European stock corpor..
4Rio Tinto Makes $2.7 Billion Bid for Remaining 49% Stake in Turquoise H..
5World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war, Russian billionaire Melnich..

HOT NEWS