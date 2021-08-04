Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shares in Chinese e-cigarette firms slide after state media report

08/04/2021 | 11:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pods of different flavors are seen on display at an authorized reseller store of Chinese e-cigarette company Relx in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shares in Chinese vaping firms slid on Thursday after state media reported many minors are able to purchase e-cigarettes in the country despite a ban on sales to under-18s and cited an expert as saying a tougher crackdown was needed.

Huabao International Holdings Ltd tumbled 8% in morning trade, while China Boton Group Co Ltd fell 4%. Relx Technology Inc closed almost 5% lower in New York after the report by Xinhua news agency was published.

Xinhua news agency said its reporters made unannounced visits to e-cigarette shops in the northern cities of Tianjin and Shenyang and found that while all had signs stating sales to minors were prohibited, enforcement of the law varied in practice.

One unidentified salesperson told Xinhua their store did not typically ask for proof of age, unless the customer was obviously very young.

Another vendor contacted by Xinhua on the social media platform WeChat did not ask for the buyer's age or ID.

"E-cigarettes pose a safety hazard to minors, and further efforts should be made to crack down on the sale of e-cigarettes to minors," Xinhua quoted Fu Jia, director of Tianjin Lawyers Association's professional committee for the protection of minors.

The Xinhua report comes as Chinese authorities have cited the need to improve the protection of minors and other state media have criticised the video gaming sector.

Regulators this year have also upended norms for the technology, education and property sectors, putting investors on edge over what other industries may next be in line for further oversight.

E-cigarettes can be used as a way to quit smoking tobacco but they also contain addictive nicotine. The World Health Organization warned in a report last month they "may act as a 'gateway' to tobacco consumption" for young people.

China is the world's largest consumer of tobacco products with more than 300 million smokers, according to the WHO report.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Tom Daly; Editing by Sandra Maler and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA BOTON GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 2.27% 4.05 End-of-day quote.138.24%
RELX PLC 1.97% 2173 Delayed Quote.21.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/04Shares in Chinese e-cigarette firms slide after state media report
RE
08/04Iron ore futures fall below 1,000 yuan mark as Chinese demand softens
RE
08/04India reports 42,982 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours - govt statement
RE
08/04Heavy lamb price at highest level in two years
PU
08/04MLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : weekly cattle and sheep market wrap
PU
08/04South Korean central bank board member Koh nominated to head financial regulator
RE
08/04India enforcement agency threatens Flipkart, founders with $1.35 billion fine -sources
RE
08/04Gold eases on firm dollar, hawkish Fed official
RE
08/04INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Mixed; Earnings in Focus
DJ
08/04Nikkei gains on positive earnings, virus worries linger
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ether falls 1% ahead of major upgrade to ethereum network
2Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch
3Robinhood shares surge 50%, as investors scoop up 'the meme of memes'
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: Is the economic recovery still on track?
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Norway's Bergen for $131 million

HOT NEWS