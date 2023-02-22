Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Shares in Fresenius down, FMC up after outlook and reshuffle

02/22/2023 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Samples of products of Fresenius and Fresenius Medical Care are on display during the company's annual news conference at their head quarters in Bad Homburg

BERLIN (Reuters) -Shares in Fresenius SE fell to the bottom of Germany's blue-chip index early Wednesday after the healthcare group forecast a potential fall in operating profit this year, citing intensifying cost inflation and labour shortages.

Shares in Fresenius fell as much as 6.9%.

Calling the outlook "tough but realistic", analysts at Jefferies said the group's forecast for operating profit (EBIT) to be flat or decline, when adjusted for currency changes, by up to a high single-digit percentage was below consensus.

In 2022, adjusted EBIT declined 6% to 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion), the group said.

Meantime, shares in subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care, were at the top of the benchmark DAX index, rising as much as 8%, after parent Fresenius said it would keep its 32% in the division despite a move to deconsolidate the firm.

(Writing by Rachel More and Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.26% 15340.82 Delayed Quote.10.59%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 7.05% 39.9 Delayed Quote.21.56%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA -5.89% 27.06 Delayed Quote.9.90%
Latest news "Economy"
03:39aHost India does not want G20 to discuss more sanctions on Russia - sources
RE
03:39aLondon stocks fall as rate hike worries linger, Lloyds drags
RE
03:36aTaiwan revises down 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.12%
RE
03:35aHost India does not want G20 to discuss more sanctions on Russia - sources
RE
03:34aShares in Fresenius down, FMC up after outlook and reshuffle
RE
03:34aIran says IAEA resolving nuclear enrichment ambiguities -report
RE
03:34aKenya's tourism earnings surge in 2022 as travel curbs ease
RE
03:33aGerman Inflation Rebounded in January on Higher Energy Prices -- Update
DJ
03:32aKLM says no May flights cancelled due to Schiphol passenger caps
RE
03:24aChina lends Pakistan further $700 million to shore up FX reserves
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall, Tracking Wall Street Decli..
2Publication of year-end Report January – December 2022
3Stellantis Delivers Record Full Year 2022 Results; Global BEV Sales Up ..
4Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find
5Analysis-Stablecoin regulatory crackdown sends warning to industry

HOT NEWS