KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Malaysian palm oil company Johor Plantations Group opened level with their issue price in the firm's market debut on Tuesday, following an initial public offering (IPO) that raised 735 million ringgit ($156.2 million).

Johor Plantations had offered 875 million shares in the listing, or a stake of up to 35%, with an IPO price of 84 sen per share.

The IPO is the largest in Malaysia since March 2022, when dairy producer Farm Fresh raised 1 billion ringgit. ($1 = 4.7070 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by John Mair)