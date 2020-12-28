Shares lifted by U.S. stimulus cheer and Brexit relief

(Updates prices, adds details)
* World shares up 0.2% lifted by strong European open
* U.S. stock futures near record highs, DAX hits all-time
peak
* Trump signs $2.3 trillion spending package
* Brexit relief, vaccine roll-out also support sentiment
* U.S. Treasury yields tick higher; dollar wavers
MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Global shares rose and U.S. bond
yields ticked higher on Monday after President Donald Trump
signed a $2.3 trillion spending package and as investors
continued to celebrate a last-minute trade deal clinched between
Britain and the European Union.
By backing down from his earlier threat to block the
bipartisan bill, Trump allowed millions of Americans to continue
receiving unemployment benefits and averted a federal government
shutdown.
"As the coronavirus pandemic has shown little sign of
abating, the emergency aid was needed to avoid a sharp slowdown
in the economy during the first quarter," said Nobuhiko
Kuramochi, market strategist at Mizuho Securities.
"It would have been unsettling if we hadn't had it by the
end of year," he added.
S&P futures rose 0.7% in their first trade after the
Christmas holiday, edging near to a record touched last week.
Nasdaq futures also rose by 0.7% and were near all-time
highs.
The MSCI world index, which tracks shares in
49 nations, was 0.2% higher by 1314 GMT, boosted by strong
opening gains in Europe and a positive session in Asia
overnight, although trading was thinned by the festive period.
The euro STOXX index rose 0.9% in the first
trading session after London and Brussels signed an eleventh
hour deal on Thursday evening that preserves zero tariff access
to each other's markets.
Germany's export-oriented DAX surged to a fresh
record high, reflecting relief over the Brexit deal, while the
British market was closed for the Boxing Day holiday.
"We can finally move on from the Brexit drama," said Win
Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman.
"After the last-minute deal was struck last week, the UK
parliament will vote on the deal Wednesday. With (opposition
party) Labour promising its support, it should pass handily," he
added.
Earlier Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.7% and China
stocks also rose, helped by strong industrial profit data.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.1%.
The rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines were also bolstering hopes
of more economic normalisation next year, with Europe launching
a mass vaccination drive on Sunday.
That for now has offset alarm over a new, highly infectious
variant of the virus that has been raging in England and was
confirmed in many other countries, including Japan, France and
Canada, over the weekend.
In foreign exchange markets, the dollar index
recovered from initial weakness and was last up 0.1%% to 90.288.
The dollar however is expected to stay under pressure as
investors bet on continued recovery in the global economy and a
prolonged period of loose U.S. monetary policy.
The Swiss franc fell to its lowest in nearly
seven months against the euro, as investors priced out risks of
a hard Brexit following last week's deal. It later cut losses
and was last down 0.1% at 1.0861 euros.
The British pound remained just below the 2-1/2-year high of
$1.3625 hit earlier this month in anticipation of the EU-UK
trade deal. Sterling last changed hands at $1.3512,
down 0.1%, while the euro was also down 0.1% at $1.2212
.
In bond markets, 10-year U.S. Treasuries yields rose to
0.9514% as the boost to risk appetite hurt
safe-haven government bonds, but they remained within the recent
trading range. German Bund yields were stable around -0.55%.
Precious metals were livelier as gold rose as much as 1.3%
to a one week high as investors welcomed Trump's signing of the
pandemic aid bill. Initial weakness in the dollar also lent
support.
Gold was last up 0.1% at $1,877.7 per ounce and
silver gained about 1.8%.
Oil prices rose, with Brent crude futures up 1% at
$51.79 per barrel and U.S. crude futures up 1.1%.
Bitcoin, which hit a new record high over the
weekend, was up 3.9% at $27,279, bringing the total value of the
cryptocurrency in circulation to over $500 billion.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo
Editing by Peter Graff, Kirsten Donovan)