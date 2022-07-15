Shares of Airtel Africa rise to all-time high

Airtel Africa, the third biggest firm listed in Nigeria with a dual listing in London, rose in Lagos after the telecoms firm launched a payment service bank in Nigeria last week.

The central bank this year granted final approvals to MTN and Airtel, paving way for them to operate their mobile money services in Africa's most populous country.

MTN Nigeria launched its payment service bank in May.

The main share index rose 1.7% to one-month high, following Airtel's gain.

