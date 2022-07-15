Log in
Shares of Airtel Africa rise to all-time high

07/15/2022 | 11:19am EDT
A woman speaks on her cellphone as she walks past a mobile phone service centre operated by Kenyan's telecom operator Airtel Kenya in downtown Nairobi

ABUJA (Reuters) - Shares of Airtel Africa rose 10% on Friday on the Nigerian Exchange to all-time high of 1,905 naira, Refinitiv data showed.

Airtel Africa, the third biggest firm listed in Nigeria with a dual listing in London, rose in Lagos after the telecoms firm launched a payment service bank in Nigeria last week.

The central bank this year granted final approvals to MTN and Airtel, paving way for them to operate their mobile money services in Africa's most populous country.

MTN Nigeria launched its payment service bank in May.

The main share index rose 1.7% to one-month high, following Airtel's gain.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
