Shares rise, U.S. Treasury yields fall after U.S. economy shrinks

* U.S. GDP declined 0.9% in Q2 for second straight drop
* Yields on U.S. Treasuries fall, dollar rises
* Wall Street rises, European stocks up
* GDP data follows Fed's 75 basis point rate hike
NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks rallied on
Thursday, while Treasury yields were in decline for the third
straight day as investors digested data showing a U.S. economic
decline for a second straight quarter, a day after the Federal
Reserve hiked interest rates.
U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) fell at a
0.9% annualized rate, according to the Commerce Department's
advance estimate. This compares with economist expectations for
0.5% growth and came after a first-quarter contraction of 1.6%.
The data followed a Fed commitment on Wednesday to not
flinch in its battle against the most intense U.S. inflation
since the 1980s, even if that means a "sustained period" of
economic weakness and a slowing jobs market.
U.S. equities had also rallied on Wednesday as Fed Chair
Jerome Powell's comments prompted bets that rate hikes would
begin to slow and lead to rate cuts in 2023.
The decline in treasury yields on Thursday implied bets for
a more gradual pace of tightening going forward, according to
Mona Mahajan, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones who
also noted that GDP declined at a time when the Fed really
hadn't raised rates that much.
"It's certainly going to be an interesting balance between
hopefully inflation moderating but then consumers having to face
a more challenging economic backdrop," said Mahajan. "We don't
see the scope for a deep and prolonged recession but the
slowdown the market is pricing in is likely to come to fruition
in the next couple of quarters maybe even into the first quarter
of 2023."
While the S&P has already "done a lot of the work to the
downside to price in a moderate recessionary environment,"
Mahajan sees more volatility ahead as "the fundamentals play a
little bit of catch up."
After chopping around between red and green in the morning
equities looked firmly positive in afternoon trading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 355.44 points,
or 1.1%, to 32,553.03, the S&P 500 gained 48.11 points,
or 1.20%, to 4,071.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added
114.31 points, or 0.95%, to 12,146.74.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 1.25%.
Despite Europe facing a gas crisis and an expected
recession, according to economists, the pan-European STOXX 600
index rose 1.09%.
In bond markets, two-year Treasury yields fell
further on Thursday after dipping under 3% on Wednesday.
The spread between two- and 10-year Treasury yields
, seen as a recession signal when the short end is
higher than the long, narrowed on Thursday. The spread had
pulled back sharply on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 9/32 in price
to yield 2.6994%, from 2.732% late on Wednesday. The 30-year
bond last fell 27/32 in price to yield 3.0456%, from
3.002%.
The 2-year note last rose 5/32 in price to yield
2.8864%, from 2.972%.
In currencies, the dollar index couldn't sustain an
initial rally and was last up 0.066%.. Meanwhile the
euro was down 0.34% to $1.0167.
“For now the market is running with the idea that slowing
growth will cause the Fed to blink and that we’re entering a
recession,” said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
The Japanese yen strengthened 1.58% versus the greenback at
134.44 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at
$1.2136, down 0.12% on the day.
As the euro contends with an energy crisis, the IMF warned
that if Russia, which reduced gas delivery to Europe this week,
completely cuts off supplies to Europe by year-end, the region
could face zero economic growth next year.
Oil prices were mixed as concerns about a potential global
recession that would knock energy demand offset lower crude
inventories and a rebound in U.S. gasoline consumption.
U.S. crude settled at $96.42 per barrel, down 0.86%
while Brent settled up 0.49% at $107.14 on the day.
Spot gold added 1.0% to $1,750.78 an ounce as the
U.S. economic contraction boosted its safe-haven allure.
