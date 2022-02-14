Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shares slide, oil rises on growing Ukraine crisis

02/14/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman wearing a protective mask, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying Japan and other countries' stock indexes outside a brokerage in Tokyo

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - World shares slid on Monday as U.S. warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time pushed oil prices to fresh seven-year peaks and sent investors scurrying to buy safe-haven government bonds they have mostly shunned this year.

Europe's STOXX 600 share index tumbled as much as 3.0% and spot gold headed toward its biggest single-day gain in four months even as Russia suggested it was ready to keep talking to the West to try to defuse the crisis.

The United States is relocating its embassy operations in Ukraine from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, citing the "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces."

Ukraine's government bonds slumped 10% to the lowest of the crisis while strength in bullion and the Swiss franc underscored the appeal of safe-havens even as Ukraine hinted at concessions to Russia.

Markets in Europe were antsy. Major regional bourses closed about 2% lower and European natural gas prices for delivery in a month's time jumped nearly 10% to 81.30 euros per megawatt hour. [.EU]

Wall Street initially was mixed but turned bearish on news of embassy relocation. [.N]

Rising geopolitical tensions come at a time Wall Street is already vulnerable to inflation worries and the likelihood of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, said George Ball, chairman of wealth manager Sanders Morris Harris.

Stocks face too many worries for any longer-lasting upward move, Ball said, adding that investors should increase cash to 10%-20% of their portfolios.

"Stocks have been premium priced for quite some time and a mixture of rising interest rates, military threats and the highest rate of inflation since 1980 makes a modest baby bear move in stocks likely in the near term," Ball said in a note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%,, the S&P 500 lost 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11%.

St. Louis Fed president James Bullard restated his call last week for a full one percentage point of rate hikes by July 1 in comments that helped spark a repricing of Treasuries.

But on Monday Bullard said he would defer to Fed chair Jerome Powell about the timing of upcoming moves.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 3.8 basis points to 1.989%. Earlier they traded above 2.0% before Ukraine tensions sent prices, which move inversely to yield, higher.

The dollar index hit a two-week high as investors remained anxious over the Ukraine tensions and on Bullard's comments. It was later rose 0.429%, while the Russian ruble strengthened 0.79% to 76.82 per dollar.

The euro's retreat pushed the key euro-dollar implied volatility gauges to their highest since November 2020. The euro fell 0.46% to $1.1297.

"If it (the Russian invasion) happens, the question is how does it happen?" said Jim Veneau at AXA investment managers, saying it could be a conventional 'tanks roll forward' situation or a more hybrid-style conflict centred on cyber attacks.

The worrying thing learned from the Cold War era, he added, was that "anything involving Russia and NATO, and you're only a couple of steps from a nuclear (buildup) escalation".

GRAPHIC: Ukraine, Russia FX and bonds, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/akpeznlzyvr/Ukraine%20Russia%20asset%20prices.PNG

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.10%.

Markets have been in convulsions since an alarmingly high U.S. inflation reading last week sparked speculation the Fed might raise rates by a full 50 basis points in March and even raise rates before next month's meeting.

But U.S. short-term interest rate futures on Monday reflected a reduced chance of a rate increase before the Fed's two-day March policy meeting.

The Bank of Japan conducted an unlimited bond-buying offer on Monday to restrain Japanese debt yields.

The oil market cooled briefly on news of Ukraine's concessions offer, but climbed soon after.

U.S. crude futures settled up $2.36 at $95.46 a barrel, while Brent futures rose $2.04 to settle at $9.48 a barrel.

Fear of a Russia-Ukraine conflict boosted bullion's safe-haven appeal. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.5% at $1,869.40 an ounce. Spot gold hit its highest level since Nov. 16 earlier in the session at $1,873.91.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; Editing by Nick Macfie, Chizu Nomiyama, Jan Harvey and Nick Zieminski)

By Herbert Lash and Marc Jones


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.30% 0.6302 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.24% 0.6589 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.21% 0.7128 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
AXA -2.97% 27.575 Real-time Quote.8.54%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.23% 1.19658 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.22% 1.251 Delayed Quote.1.73%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.28% 1.35319 Delayed Quote.0.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.52% 0.695028 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.00% 0.7265 Delayed Quote.0.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.78563 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.02% 0.145659 Delayed Quote.1.49%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.24% 13.993 Delayed Quote.1.28%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.49% 34566.17 Delayed Quote.-4.40%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.14% 12215.96 Delayed Quote.0.30%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.53% 1.04528 Delayed Quote.1.85%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.52% 1.1306 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
GOLD 0.64% 1871.84 Delayed Quote.1.60%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.02% 11.847 Delayed Quote.1.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.47% 0.011701 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.29% 0.012243 Delayed Quote.0.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.45% 0.013217 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.14% 0.799 Delayed Quote.1.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.52% 95.92 Delayed Quote.22.45%
MSCI AC PACIFIC (STRD) -0.48% 183.336 Real-time Quote.-1.25%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.00% 13790.918789 Real-time Quote.-11.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.44% 0.6116 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.44% 0.6616 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 1.15% 0.012103 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
S&P 500 -0.38% 4401.67 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 5.72% 194.7748 Delayed Quote.5.50%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.06% 0.6864 Delayed Quote.1.78%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -1.83% 1039.01 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.79% 0.098585 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.52% 0.88447 Delayed Quote.0.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.37% 76.485 Delayed Quote.2.91%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.00% 0.9245 Delayed Quote.1.50%
WTI 0.55% 94.89 Delayed Quote.19.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05pCanada offering up to C$500 million loan to Ukraine, lethal weapons - PM
RE
05:05pNames of Canada truck convoy donors leaked after reported hack
RE
05:03pJordan to push ahead with IMF-backed reforms to spur growth -finance minister
RE
05:02p'Vladdy daddy please no war...' Gen Z posts on Russia-Ukraine tensions
RE
05:01pShares slide, oil rises on growing Ukraine crisis
RE
05:00pDollar gains as Ukraine worries rise, Bullard reiterates rate comments
RE
05:00pHealth Care Down as Demand for Covid-19 Products Seen Peaking -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:57pCanada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers in bid to end protests
RE
04:56pU.S. moving Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to Lviv amid Russian buildup
RE
04:55pAccounting firm says it can no longer stand behind Trump Organization financial statements
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2A new Onassis? Italy's sea captain swoops on reborn Alitalia
3Europe's banks fear payment system could be casualty of Russia-Ukraine ..
4Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks -prosecutor
5Fed comments increase rate hike worries

HOT NEWS