Shares slide on growth worries after China COVID flare-ups

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares fell more than
1% on Monday, as COVID-19 outbreaks in China stoked concerns
about curbs that could further hit economic growth in the
world's second largest economy.
After a three-week winning streak, MSCI's index of emerging
market shares slipped 1.4%, while developing world
currencies slipped 0.5% as the dollar strengthened.
Officials across several Beijing districts urged residents
of areas hit hardest by COVID to stay home, as cases in China's
capital as well as nation-wide ticked higher. With China's COVID
curbs already dragging on growth, this could further slow
economic recovery.
China's yuan slipped half a percent, while South
Africa's rand dropped nearly 1%. Mexico's peso gave up
0.3%.
S&P Global Ratings on Friday maintained its positive outlook
on South Africa, as the agency expects that a net external
creditor position and the implementation of some structural
reforms could lead to an easing of economic pressures.
While a falling yuan kept China's central bank from easing
monetary policy further, the central bank and insurance
regulator asked commercial lenders to step up credit support for
the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to
support investment.
Central European currencies also fell against a weaker euro
with Hungary's forint down 0.8%, giving back a chunk
of Friday's gains.
Emerging market hard currency spreads rose again, up 488
basis points after ending the week at 485 bps.
In elections, Malaysia is facing a hung parliament for the
first time in the country's history as support for a
conservative Islamic alliance prevented major coalitions from
winning a simple majority.
Malaysia's ringgit currency fell as much as 0.8%
against the U.S. dollar and was last trading at 4.57.
In Kazakhstan, President Tokayev secured a second term in
Sunday's snap election, as was widely expected, preliminary data
showed. Dollar bonds eased a touch but were broadly in line with
moves elsewhere.
Israel's shekel was flat against the greenback ahead
of a central bank decision later in the day. Bank of Israel is
expected to continue its frontloaded tightening cycle and is
seen delivering another hike, its sixth straight, though markets
are split whether it will be a 50 bps or a 75 bps raise.
Meanwhile, countries closed this year's U.N. climate summit
on Sunday with a hard-fought deal to create a fund to help poor
countries being battered by climate disasters.
