Shares slip in thin trade with all eyes on Fed

* EM stocks slip 0.4% after fourth month in red
* HSBC gains, Alibaba falls in HK
* EU prepares sanctions on Russian oil
May 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares fell in
holiday-thinned trading on Tuesday amid caution ahead of a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting this week as investors brace for yet
another rate rise and look for clues on the pace and size of
future hikes.
Several emerging markets, including mainland China,
Malaysia, India, Russia and Turkey among others, were closed on
Tuesday for Ramadan and other local holidays.
MSCI's index of emerging market shares fell 0.4%
with stocks in South Korea and Taiwan down 0.3%
and 0.6% respectively, while South African shares were
also trading lower, snapping a three-session winning streak.
In Hong Kong, lender HSBC Holdings rose 2.3% after
its largest shareholder urged a break-up of the bank to improve
returns, while e-commerce giant Alibaba slipped 1.4%.
Hong Kong is also set to ease COVID-19 curbs this week.
The broader emerging market index had marked its fourth
straight month in the red, with April's 5.7% slide being its
worst month since July last year, as investors worried about the
fallout from the Ukraine war, COVID restrictions in China, and
the impact of monetary policy tightening by the Fed.
"This is a particularly tough time for emerging markets,
where $50 billion of portfolio capital has left bond and equity
markets since late February," ING said in a note.
On Wednesday, investors expect the Fed to raise rates by 50
basis points, and are pricing in an aggressive run of rate hikes
as it tries to tame soaring inflation.
Higher U.S. borrowing costs hit riskier currencies as they
reduce the benefit from interest rate differentials that
increases riskier currencies' appeal for carry trade.
"We see the next six to 12 months as particularly
challenging for emerging market currencies, where the Brazilian
real and the South African rand are probably the most
vulnerable," ING said.
The rand firmed 0.9% on Tuesday, but hovered near its
lowest since December, while central and eastern European
currencies edged lower against the euro.
While many emerging market central banks have embarked on
policy tightening cycles already to combat inflation, the
outlook for some currencies such as Turkey's lira is grim
as politically pressured interest rate cuts have roiled the
currency.
Capital controls have helped stem declines in Russian
assets, but the outlook remains bleak with the European Union
preparing sanctions on Russian oil sales that could deprive
Moscow of a large revenue stream within days.
Russia's offshore rouble was trading at around 70 to
the dollar, while Russian dollar bonds
stabilized after a sharp fall on Monday.
The offshore yuan hit November 2020 lows as COVID-19
lockdowns weighed on the outlook for economic growth in China.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan
Fenton)