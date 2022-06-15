Shares sombre, dollar on a high as Fed seen going big

* Asian stock markets : https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
* Nikkei slips 1%, U.S. stock futures edge higher
* Market almost fully priced for Fed to hike 75 bps
* Dollar near 20-yr peak, U.S. yields off decade top
* China economic data slightly beat forecasts, still weak
SYDNEY, June 15 (Reuters) - Asian markets were in a pensive
mood on Wednesday as shell-shocked investors waited to see just
how aggressive the Federal Reserve would be on rates, with many
fearing drastic action would risk tipping the world into
recession.
Treasury yields hit decade highs and the dollar a 20-year
peak as futures implied it was near certain the Fed
would hike by 75 basis points to a range of 1.50-1.75% later on
Wednesday.
That would be the biggest increase since 1994, and markets
already have rates reaching an eye-watering 3.75-4.0% by the end
of the year.
"Against a backdrop of sky-high inflation, rising rates, and
growing recession concerns, the S&P 500 has had its worst start
to the year since 1962," noted analysts at Goldman Sachs.
"A likely coming peak in inflation is probably not
sufficient to see the bottom, and that similar past drawdowns
have only ended when the Fed has shifted towards easier policy."
That could be some time away so they recommend investors
reduce portfolio duration and increase exposure to real assets.
With so much priced in, a few brave investors were looking
for bargains and S&P 500 futures edged up 0.2%, while
Nasdaq futures rose 0.3%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures
added 0.2% and FTSE futures 0.1%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
firmed 0.1%, but is down sharply on the week.
Japan's Nikkei lost 1.0%, though sentiment was
helped by a survey showing an improvement in confidence among
Japanese manufacturers.
Chinese shares bucked the trend with a gain of
2.4%. Data on Chinese retail sales and industrial output for May
were a little better than forecast, but still showed the drag
from coronavirus lockdowns.
Authorities in Beijing warned on Tuesday that the city of 22
million was in a "race against time" to get to grips with its
most serious outbreak since the pandemic began.
DOLLAR HAS THE YIELD ADVANTAGE
Bond markets tried to rally after their recent hammering,
with 10-year Treasury yields dipping to 3.44% and
away from Tuesday's peak of 3.498%.
Two-year yields stood at 3.38%, after touching
the highest since 2007 at 3.456% overnight. Given many U.S.
borrowing rates are linked to yields, financial conditions have
already tightened markedly there even before the Fed hikes.
Treasury yields are also the benchmark for bonds across the
globe, so financial conditions are tightening pretty much
everywhere. That is a major headwind for consumer spending
power, while pressuring emerging market countries that borrow in
dollars.
It has also tended to boost the U.S. dollar, which hit a
20-year high against a basket of currencies, led by big
gains on the low-yielding Japanese yen.
The dollar was trading at 135.07 yen, having reached
heights last visited in 1998 at 135.60.
The latest gains came as the Bank of Japan ramped up its
bond buying to keep yields near zero, even as much of the rest
of the world tightens policy.
Still, the sheer pressure on the yen and bonds has stoked
speculation the BOJ could be forced to amend its yield control
policy at a meeting on Friday.
The euro was holding on at $1.0425, not far from its
May trough of $1.0348.
The single currency has found some support from a hawkish
turn by the European Central Bank, but is weighed by signs of
stress in local bond markets. Yields for more indebted members,
notably Italy, have climbed much more quickly than for Germany
fanning worries about EU fragmentation.
Surging yields and a sky-high dollar have been a burden for
gold, which was near its lowest in a month at $1,814 an ounce
.
Oil prices edged up after the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to its forecast that world oil
demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022.
Brent was 31 cents firmer at $121.48, while U.S.
crude rose 30 cents to $119.23 per barrel.
