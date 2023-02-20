Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Shares steady, dollar dips as US holiday lifts rates gloom

02/20/2023 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

MSCI All-World rises, dollar dips

*

Mood cautious before Fed minutes, U.S. core inflation

*

U.S. holiday keeps trading muted

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Global shares inched up on Monday as a U.S. holiday tempered volatility ahead of minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting even though data on core inflation has raised the risk of interest rates heading higher for longer.

The dollar, which is this month on track for its largest one-month rise since September, eased a touch, reflecting a retreat in risk aversion among investors.

With U.S. markets shut for the Presidents' Day holiday, non-U.S. assets got some respite from the relentless pressure of last week.

The MSCI All-World index rose 0.2%, helped by modest gains in Europe, where the STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, as gains in mining shares offset a decline in the tech sector.

A surge higher in both stock and bond prices in the first six weeks of the year came to a screeching halt, after a flurry of U.S. data suggested the world's largest economy is holding up far better than expected, which means interest rates will have to rise further and take far longer to decline.

"Until recently, the market debate was all about soft-landing or hard-landing, recession or no recession. However, the real world is now not playing ball, prompting investors to come up with the idea of ‘no-landing’ at all," Kingswood chief economist Rupert Thompson said.

"This new concept of ‘no-landing’ is not really that helpful, not least because, as any airline pilot will testify, there is ultimately either a soft or hard landing. Arguably, the day of reckoning has just been postponed until the second half of the year with any U.S. recession now looking more likely to occur then, if one occurs at all," he said.

Having dismissed warnings from U.S. policymakers that inflation is too high and too persistent for comfort, investors are starting to accept they may have been overly optimistic in their assumptions.

PEAK-A-BOO

Money markets show investors expect U.S. rates to peak at around 5.3% by July, with a quarter-point rate cut possibly materialising by December.

This marks a massive shift from expectations at the start of February for a peak below 5% by July and the first rate cut coming in just weeks later.

"It might be premature to believe that recession is off the table now, when Fed will have done 500bp+ of tightening in a year, and the impact of monetary policy tended to be felt with a lag on the real economy, of as much as 1-2 years," JPMorgan head of global and European equity strategy Mislav Matejka said.

"The damage has been done, and the fallout is likely still ahead of us," he said.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell 0.2-0.3%. The S&P touched a two-week low on Friday.

"It's the most aggressive Fed tightening in decades and U.S. retail sales are at all-time highs; unemployment at 43-year lows; payrolls up over 500k in January and CPI/PPI inflation reaccelerating," analysts at BofA noted. "That's a Fed mission very much unaccomplished."

The release on Wednesday of the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting may offer more insight into policymakers' deliberations, but could have less impact than usual because the meeting took place after January's bumper payrolls and retail sales reports.

In addition, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the core personal consumption expenditures index (PCE), lands on Friday. It is expected to haven risen by 0.4% in January, the biggest gain in five months, while the annual pace is forecast to have slowed to 4.3%.

The dollar nudged lower against a basket of major currencies, but was noticeably down against so-called commodity currencies, including the Australian dollar, which rose 0.5% and the Canadian dollar, which gained 0.1%.

Brent crude futures, which last week shed nearly 4%, rose 0.9% to $83.74 a barrel, while copper gained 1.7% to trade around $9,143 a tonne. Both are highly sensitive to the health of the Chinese economy, which is resuming more normal activity after three years of COVID lockdowns.

China's offshore yuan rose 0.1% to around 6.865 to the dollar after Beijing kept interest rates steady as expected, having poured liquidity into the banking system in recent days.

The earnings season continues this week with major retailers Walmart and Home Depot set to offer updates on the health of the consumer.

(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Christian Schmollinger, Philippa Fletcher, Christina Fincher and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.48% 0.9307 Delayed Quote.0.41%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.49% 92.73 Delayed Quote.3.30%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.33% 1.10541 Delayed Quote.2.64%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.41% 0.63834 Delayed Quote.0.98%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.68% 0.69159 Delayed Quote.0.94%
BRENT OIL 0.42% 83.44 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.61% 1.73995 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.13% 1.61953 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.05% 1.20347 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.49% 1.074552 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.03% 99.64 Delayed Quote.2.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.07% 0.68582 Delayed Quote.0.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.19% 0.7426 Delayed Quote.0.53%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.66% 1.54482 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.18% 1.43778 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.0683 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.58% 0.017489 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.012096 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.58% 11787.27 Real-time Quote.12.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.15% 0.84187 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.31% 0.62558 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.51% 703.5753 Real-time Quote.-3.77%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.10% 464.64 Delayed Quote.9.28%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.10% 1075.08 Delayed Quote.9.42%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -1.02% 317.95 Delayed Quote.0.66%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.30% 6.8552 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.69% 1.446132 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.19% 1.34569 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
WALMART INC. 1.50% 146.44 Delayed Quote.3.28%
WTI 0.33% 76.865 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
Latest news "Economy"
11:45aUK healthcare strikes to intensify as junior doctors vote to walk out
RE
11:33aRussian officials are denying ammunition to Wagner fighters - group founder
RE
11:30aUK sanctions Iranian, judges, commanders and regional governors
RE
11:24aUN Security Council denounces Israel in statement after US showdown averted
RE
11:22a$3.7 billion UK mass action against Facebook over market dominance rejected - for now
RE
11:20aIndia invokes emergency law to force coal-based power plants to up output
RE
11:19aBritain summons Iran's most senior diplomat over threat to journalists
RE
11:13aShares steady, dollar dips as US holiday lifts rates gloom
RE
11:09aRussia's economy contracted 2.1% in 2022 - statistics service
RE
11:00aHedge fund manager Chris Hohn demands Airbus drop Atos deal - letter
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1G20 watchdog says commodity market concentration poses threat to wider ..
2Car parts maker Forvia sees stable sales in 2023
3Asia shares creep higher, wary on Fed and BOJ outlooks
4APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
5Oil edges up on China demand hopes and supply concerns

HOT NEWS