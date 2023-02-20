Shares steady, dollar dips as US holiday lifts rates gloom

*
MSCI All-World rises, dollar dips
*
Mood cautious before Fed minutes, U.S. core inflation
*
U.S. holiday keeps trading muted
LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Global shares inched up on
Monday as a U.S. holiday tempered volatility ahead of minutes of
the latest Federal Reserve meeting even though data on core
inflation has raised the risk of interest rates heading higher
for longer.
The dollar, which is this month on track for its largest
one-month rise since September, eased a touch, reflecting a
retreat in risk aversion among investors.
With U.S. markets shut for the Presidents' Day holiday,
non-U.S. assets got some respite from the relentless pressure of
last week.
The MSCI All-World index rose 0.2%, helped
by modest gains in Europe, where the STOXX 600 rose
0.1%, as gains in mining shares offset a decline in the tech
sector.
A surge higher in both stock and bond prices in the first
six weeks of the year came to a screeching halt, after a flurry
of U.S. data suggested the world's largest economy is holding up
far better than expected, which means interest rates will have
to rise further and take far longer to decline.
"Until recently, the market debate was all about
soft-landing or hard-landing, recession or no recession.
However, the real world is now not playing ball, prompting
investors to come up with the idea of ‘no-landing’ at all,"
Kingswood chief economist Rupert Thompson said.
"This new concept of ‘no-landing’ is not really that
helpful, not least because, as any airline pilot will testify,
there is ultimately either a soft or hard landing. Arguably, the
day of reckoning has just been postponed until the second half
of the year with any U.S. recession now looking more likely to
occur then, if one occurs at all," he said.
Having dismissed warnings from U.S. policymakers that
inflation is too high and too persistent for comfort, investors
are starting to accept they may have been overly optimistic in
their assumptions.
PEAK-A-BOO
Money markets show investors expect U.S. rates to peak at
around 5.3% by July, with a quarter-point rate cut possibly
materialising by December.
This marks a massive shift from expectations at the start of
February for a peak below 5% by July and the first rate cut
coming in just weeks later.
"It might be premature to believe that recession is off the
table now, when Fed will have done 500bp+ of tightening in a
year, and the impact of monetary policy tended to be felt with a
lag on the real economy, of as much as 1-2 years," JPMorgan head
of global and European equity strategy Mislav Matejka said.
"The damage has been done, and the fallout is likely still
ahead of us," he said.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell 0.2-0.3%. The
S&P touched a two-week low on Friday.
"It's the most aggressive Fed tightening in decades and U.S.
retail sales are at all-time highs; unemployment at 43-year
lows; payrolls up over 500k in January and CPI/PPI inflation
reaccelerating," analysts at BofA noted. "That's a Fed mission
very much unaccomplished."
The release on Wednesday of the minutes of the Fed's latest
meeting may offer more insight into policymakers' deliberations,
but could have less impact than usual because the meeting took
place after January's bumper payrolls and retail sales reports.
In addition, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the
core personal consumption expenditures index (PCE), lands on
Friday. It is expected to haven risen by 0.4% in January, the
biggest gain in five months, while the annual pace is forecast
to have slowed to 4.3%.
The dollar nudged lower against a basket of major
currencies, but was noticeably down against so-called commodity
currencies, including the Australian dollar, which rose
0.5% and the Canadian dollar, which gained 0.1%.
Brent crude futures, which last week shed nearly 4%,
rose 0.9% to $83.74 a barrel, while copper gained 1.7%
to trade around $9,143 a tonne. Both are highly sensitive to the
health of the Chinese economy, which is resuming more normal
activity after three years of COVID lockdowns.
China's offshore yuan rose 0.1% to around 6.865 to
the dollar after Beijing kept interest rates steady as expected,
having poured liquidity into the banking system in recent days.
The earnings season continues this week with major retailers
Walmart and Home Depot set to offer updates on
the health of the consumer.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam, Christian Schmollinger, Philippa Fletcher, Christina
Fincher and Barbara Lewis)