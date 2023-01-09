Shares surge to five-month highs as China reopens borders

*
Emerging market shares index surges 2.4%
*
Alibaba jumps as Ma set to cede Ant group control
*
Chinese yuan rises 1%
*
London-listed Brazil ETFs slip as capital stormed
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares jumped 2.4% to
five-month highs on Monday, as the reopening of China's borders
lifted sentiment, while Brazil markets were set for volatility
following severe unrest in the capital.
Keeping up its rally since the start of the year, MSCI's
index of emerging market shares surged with bourses
across the EM universe in the green.
Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the
start of the COVID-19 pandemic, raising hopes for recovery in
the world's second largest economy and biggest trading partner
for several emerging market countries.
Along with pared back expectations for the pace of U.S.
Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, global recession worries
were offset to an extent.
China's yuan jumped 1% against the dollar, hitting
five-month highs, while most other developing world currencies
firmed as the greenback slipped.
Alibaba was among the biggest risers, up 8.7%
after announcements that affiliate Ant Group's founder Jack Ma
is giving up control of the fintech giant following an overhaul.
In Brazil, London-listed iShares MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF
slipped 1.2%.
Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed key
government buildings, in an uprising that lasted a little over
three hours, underlining severe polarization that still grips
the country days after the inauguration of leftist President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in October
elections.
Eyes are on Brazil's currency which will start
trading at 1200 GMT. The real had ended last year up 5.3%, far
outperforming an index of emerging market peers.
"Markets may reopen a bit nervous today, and we could still
see BRL fall against the USD on reopening, bond yields rise and
equities correct," said Cristian Maggio, head of portfolio
strategy at TD Securities in London.
"But that is simply predicated on the fact that the market
hasn't had an opportunity to trade any of this for now, and the
knee-jerk is a negative reaction even though the worst seems
already behind... Unless we see an escalation of events... I
think the situation will quickly normalize."
In Russia, the rouble started the first full
trading day of the new year on the front foot, advancing from
six-month lows.
Turkey's lira underperformed, down 0.2%, while the
main stock index lost 2.7%.
Turkey's central bank on Saturday raised the securities
maintenance ratio to 10% from 5%, adding that banks in general
had reached the 50% liraisation target in deposits announced for
2022.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby
Chopra)