Shares tiptoe higher amid hiatus in bad news

* European stocks, U.S. futures climb 1%
* Bonds steady ahead of German inflation data
* Markets brace for further hawkish Fed, ECB action
HONG KONG/LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Shares crept up
slightly and bonds held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited
the next round of likely gloomy inflation data while also
juggling concerns about Europe's energy crisis, a looming
recession and more rate hikes.
The pan-European STOXX index rose nearly 1%, led by
bank shares as lenders were lifted by increased expectations of
European Central Bank rate hikes, while MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%.
U.S. shares looked set to follow suit with S&P futures up 1%
as markets recovered from a round of selling following
hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the
Jackson Hole conference last week.
Euro zone government bond yields were little changed as
traders awaited the latest policy signals and this week's
inflation data, following a start to the week in which yields
soared after a round of policymaker warnings about inflation.
Germany's 10-year yield traded at 1.496%,
unchanged on the day but close to the two-month high reached on
Monday of 1.548%.
Besides interest rates, the health of China's economy is
also at the forefront of investor concerns. China's benchmark
Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6% on news that several
big cities had ramped up COVID-19 restrictions.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was also dragged 0.37% lower as
investors started walking back their enthusiasm about an
agreement struck between China and the United States for access
to Chinese companies' audit papers.
At the Jackson Hole conference, the Fed's Powell and
European Central Bank speakers flagged the need for bolder
action to tackle inflation, driving selling of bonds and
equities as traders jacked up near-term interest rate
expectations.
"The markets' focus for the next couple of weeks, at least,
will be the likely Fed action," said Manishi Raychaudhuri, head
of APAC equity research at BNP Paribas.
"Earlier, there was talk of a pivot to a possible cutting of
interest rates by the Fed, maybe in 2023 second half or so, but
that is now sort of falling by the wayside," he said.
"Higher for longer (interest rates) is possibly the kind of
narrative that's building up."
Futures markets have odds of better than two-thirds that the
ECB raises rates by 75 basis points in September, and see about
a 70% chance that the Fed does likewise.
KEY DATA DUE
U.S. non-farm payrolls data are due on Friday, and markets
may not like a strong number if it supports the basis for a
continuation of aggressive rate hikes.
Ahead of that, German inflation figures due at 1200 GMT on
Tuesday and China's manufacturing survey due on Wednesday will
be closely watched.
U.S. Treasuries settled down on Tuesday morning. The
two-year yield fell to 3.413%, after rising as high
as 3.489% on Monday, its highest since late 2007.
Benchmark 10-year yields also fell to 3.0521%,
down from 3.13% on Monday. Gilts will likely face pressure when
British markets return on Tuesday from a holiday on Monday.
The U.S. dollar steadied after an overnight dip, though the
euro was attempting to regain parity, helped by ECB
hike bets and a cooling of gas prices.
The dollar index, which measures the currency's value
against a basket of peers, edged down to 108.44, not far from
the two decade peak of 109.48 it made a day earlier. The dollar
traded at $0.9999 per euro and bought 138.52 yen.
Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank,
said the euro would be tested by the upcoming inflation numbers
in the eurozone, the jobs data in the United States and Russian
cuts to gas flows later in the week.
"The European story is actually all about the economic
outlook... No energy means no growth," he said, adding it would
not be a surprise if the euro fell back to $0.96.
Oil mostly held gains on the prospect of output cuts, as
traders look ahead to a producers' meeting on Sept. 5. U.S.
crude dipped 0.4% to $96.59 per barrel and Brent crude
fell to $104.8.
Gold prices fell slightly as the precious metal continued to
wilt in the face of the strong dollar, with spot gold
last traded at $1,736.52 per ounce.
