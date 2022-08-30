Shares tumble, yields jump as data fuel rate angst

(Updates prices, adds report of Taiwan firing at Chinese drone)
NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - World stocks tumbled for a
third consecutive session on Tuesday on concerns about likely
U.S. and European interest rate hikes, after data showed
resilient economic growth and inflation in both regions despite
central banks' policy tightening so far.
Two-year U.S. Treasuries scaled a new high not seen since
2007 after data showed U.S. job openings increased in July. This
suggested that demand for labor was not slowing, bolstering the
case for the Federal Reserve to stick to its aggressive monetary
policy tightening path.
To discourage speculation that the Fed might cut rates next
year to support economic growth, New York Federal Reserve Bank
President John Williams said on Tuesday the central bank likely
needed to get its policy rate above 3.5%, and was unlikely to
cut rates at all next year.
Data also showed German inflation rose to its highest in
almost 50 years in August, beating a high set only three months
earlier, and strengthening the case for the European Central
Bank to go for a larger rate hike next month.
Reports that Taiwan fired warning shots, for the first time,
at a Chinese drone which buzzed an offshore islet on Tuesday did
not help already-fragile market sentiment.
The S&P 500 index quickly gave up early gains to fall
1.5% to its lowest in over a month. The Dow Jones Industrial
Average lost 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.8%.
The pan-European STOXX index also gave up earlier
gains to be down 0.7%, and MSCI's world equity index
fell 0.99%.
The two-year Treasury yield climbed to 3.4970%,
its highest since late 2007, and well above benchmark 10-year
yields, which rose to 3.117% for the first time
since the end of June.
Germany's 10-year yield rose to 1.503%, close to
the two-month high reached on Monday of 1.548%. ECB board member
Isabel Schnabel had warned on Monday about rising inflation that
sent bond yields spiking up 12 to 20 basis points.
Investors fear that policymakers' battle to contain rising
prices worldwide with rate hikes could push economies into
recession.
"One thing is clear: a recession in Europe looks all but
inevitable, and the only question is how long and how severe it
will be," Frederik Ducrozet and Axel Roserens of Pictet Wealth
Management wrote on Tuesday.
FORCEFUL ACTION
At the Jackson Hole conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and
ECB speakers flagged the need for forceful action to tackle
inflation, driving selling of bonds and equities as traders
jacked up near-term interest rate expectations.
"Investors looking for market salvation from a Fed pivot
didn't get it at the Fed's travelling show in Jackson Hole,"
said Jason Darho, head of asset allocation for the Americas at
UBS Global Wealth Management.
"Instead, investors should expect the market regime of high
volatility and range-bound trading to persist for a while
longer."
Futures markets have odds of better than two-thirds that the
ECB raises rates by 75 basis points in September, and see about
a 70% chance that the Fed does likewise.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data are due on Friday, and markets
may not like a strong number if it supports the basis for a
continuation of aggressive rate hikes.
The prospect of more U.S. rate hikes kept the dollar
at 108.79, not far from the two-decade peak of 109.48 reached a
day earlier. The euro reversed earlier losses to climb
above parity to $1.0021.
Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank,
said the euro would be tested by upcoming inflation numbers in
the eurozone, U.S. jobs data, and Russian cuts to gas flows
later in the week.
"The European story is actually all about the economic
outlook. ... No energy means no growth," he said, adding it
would not be a surprise if the euro fell back to $0.96.
Oil prices tumbled on fears that tighter monetary policy to
fight inflation will dent the global economy, and soften fuel
demand, and as Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by
clashes there.
Brent crude futures for October settlement fell 6.4%
to $98.36 a barrel, after climbing 4.1% on Monday, the biggest
increase in more than a month.
Gold prices fell as the precious metal continued to wilt in
the face of the strong dollar, with spot gold down 0.75%
at $1,725.21 per ounce.
