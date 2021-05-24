Shares wary on U.S. inflation, battered bitcoin charts recovery

* World FX rates https: //tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
* European stocks inch down 0.1%, S&P futures firmer
* Belarus bonds sell off after airliner drama
* Eyes on U.S. inflation, Fed speakers for tapering clues
* Bitcoin recoups some losses after China clampdown
LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Stocks struggled for momentum on
Monday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation readings for
guidance on monetary policy, while bitcoin rebounded from its
hammering on news of China's clampdown on mining and trading of
cryptocurrencies.
European stocks were 0.1% weaker, hovering below
record highs scaled earlier this month, as gains fizzled out
from Friday's data showing accelerating business growth in
Britain and the euro zone for April.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's
assertion on Friday that it was still too early to discuss
winding down the bank's 1.85 trillion euro emergency bond
purchase scheme kept euro zone bond yields steady.
Markets in Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Norway, Switzerland
and Germany were closed for a holiday.
"We continue to struggle to see any upside for the ECB to
reduce purchases meaningfully and risk an unwanted tightening of
financing conditions," Citi analysts said in a note Monday.
The MSCI world equity index was flat.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.1% in slow trade. Japan's Nikkei
added 0.2% and Chinese blue chips 0.4%.
Nasdaq futures rose 0.6% and S&P 500 futures
firmed 0.4%.
Sovereign dollar bonds issued by Belarus tumbled 3 cents
after Belarusian authorities
on Sunday forced an airliner to land and arrested an
opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing
condemnation from Europe and the United States.
INFLATION BETS
After the strong growth shown by Friday's surveys of the
global services sectors, all eyes will be on U.S. personal
consumption and inflation figures this week.
A high core inflation reading would ring alarm bells and
could revive talk of an early tapering by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
The diary has a crowd of Fed speakers this week, including
influential Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard, and markets will
be keen to hear if they stick to the script on being patient
with policy.
BofA's monthly Fund Manager survey found a record 69% of
respondents expected above-trend economic growth and inflation
globally.
As a result, managers had pushed into commodities and
late-cyclicals, where overweight positions were close to 15-year
highs, while the single most crowded trade was Bitcoin.
"With such bullish views on growth and inflation, the risk
for investors is that growth slows and inflation proves
temporary," BofA analysts said in a note. "Also, Tech, viewed as
crowded fairly recently, is now back to an underweight and would
likely benefit if inflation fears ebbed."
GOLD IN FAVOUR
After shedding 13% on Sunday, bitcoin was up 7% on Monday at
$37,128 - but still more than 40% off its all-time
high.
It was hurt in part by China's crackdown on mining and
trading of the largest cryptocurrency as part of ongoing efforts
to prevent speculative and financial risks.
The major currencies were staid in comparison, with the euro
at $1.2206 after repeatedly failing to clear chart
resistance around $1.2244 last week.
The dollar was idling on the yen at 108.95, pinned
between support at 108.56 and resistance around 109.33. Against
a basket of currencies, the dollar had steadied at 89.945
after hitting its lowest since February at 89.646 on Friday.
In bond markets, Friday's dovish comments from Lagarde kept
borrowing costs below recent multi-month highs.
Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield was a touch lower at
-0.13%, around six basis points below two-year highs
hit last week.
U.S. Treasury yields eased. Benchmark 10-year notes
were at 1.6182%, below Friday's close of 1.6320%.
The softness of the dollar combined with concerns about
inflation and the wild volatility of cryptocurrencies helped
support gold. The metal was last at $1,880 an ounce,
after reaching its highest since January.
"The recent mix of strong U.S. CPI, weak employment, and Fed
policymakers willing to let inflation overshoot while targeting
the employment gap, could remain gold-bullish for a while
longer," said Michael Hsueh, commodities & FX strategist at
Deutsche Bank.
Oil prices edged higher as Iran and the U.N. nuclear
watchdog extended a recently expired monitoring agreement by a
month, averting a collapse that could have pitched wider talks
on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal into crisis.
Brent was last up 1.6% at $67.50 a barrel, while
U.S. crude added 1.6% to $64.60 per barrel.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold in London and Wayne Cole in Sydney;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Sam Holmes and Mark Heinrich)