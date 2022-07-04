Shares wobble as Wall St futures slip, dollar stays firm

* Asian stock markets : https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
* Nikkei edges up 0.6%, but S&P 500 futures slip
* Bonds extend rally amid recession chatter
* Payrolls seen slowing, Fed minutes to sound hawkish
SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - Global share markets started in
haphazard fashion on Monday as soft U.S. data suggested downside
risks for this week's June payrolls report, while the hubbub
over possible recession was still driving a relief rally in
government bonds.
The search for safety kept the U.S. dollar near 20-year
highs, though early action was light with U.S. markets on
holiday.
Cash Treasuries were shut but futures extended their
gains, implying 10-year yields were holding around
2.88% having fallen 61 basis points from their June peak.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was flat, after losing 1.8% last week. Japan's
Nikkei added 0.6%, while South Korea fell 0.8%.
Chinese blue chips edged up 0.3%, though cities in
eastern China tightened COVID-19 curbs on Sunday amid new
coronavirus clusters.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.5% and FTSE futures
0.8%. However, both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq
futures eased 0.7%, after steadying just a little on
Friday.
David J. Kostin, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, noted that
every S&P 500 sector bar energy saw negative returns in the
first half of the year amid extreme volatility.
"The current bear market has been entirely valuation-driven
rather than the result of reduced earnings estimates," he added.
"However, we expect consensus profit margin forecasts to
fall which will lead to downward EPS revisions whether or not
the economy falls into recession."
Earnings season starts of July 15 and expectations are being
marked lower given high costs and softening data.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve's much watched GDP Now forecast
has slid to an annualised -2.1% for the second quarter, implying
the country was already in a technical recession.
The payrolls report on Friday is forecast to show jobs
growth slowing to 270,000 in June with average earnings slowing
a touch to 5.0%.
RATES UP, THEN DOWN
Yet minutes of the Fed's June policy meeting on Wednesday
are almost certain to sound hawkish given the committee chose to
hike rates by a super-sized 75 basis points.
The market is pricing in around an 85% chance of
another hike of 75 basis points this month and rates at
3.25-3.5% by year end.
"But the market has also moved to price in an increasingly
aggressive rate cut profile for the Fed into 2023 and 2024,
consistent with a growing chance of recession," noted analysts
at NAB.
"Around 60bps of Fed cuts are now priced in for 2023."
In currencies, investor demand for the most liquid safe
harbour has tended to benefit the U.S. dollar, which is near
two-decade highs against a basket of competitors at 105.100
.
The euro was flat at $1.0429 and not far from its
recent five-year trough of $1.0349. The European Central Bank is
expected to raise interest rates this month for the first time
in a decade, and the euro could get a lift if it decides on a
more aggressive half-point move.
The Japanese yen also attracted some safe haven flows late
last week, dragging the dollar back to 135.23 yen from
a 24-year top of 137.01.
A high dollar and rising interest rates have not been kind
to non-yielding gold, which was pinned at $1,812 an ounce
having hit a six-month low last week.
Fears of a global economic downturn also undermined
industrial metals with copper hitting a 17-month low having sunk
25% from its March peak.
Oil prices wobbled as investors weighed demand concerns
against supply constraints. Output restrictions in Libya and a
planned strike among Norwegian oil and gas workers were just the
latest blows to production.
Brent slipped 1 cent to $111.62, while U.S. crude
eased 10 cents to $108.33 per barrel.
(Reorting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri
Navaratnam)