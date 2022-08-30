Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sharks frequent waters near crowded urban beaches, study finds

08/30/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
After clearing the ocean area of surfers and swimmers, lifeguards watch over the waters, off Beacon's Beach, after authorities said a young boy was attacked by a shark in Encinitas, California

(Reuters) - Beachgoers in some urban areas are probably swimming near sharks without realizing it, according to a University of Miami study that tracked their movements off the southern Florida coast.

As part of the study, three different species of shark - bull, nurse, and great hammerhead - were tagged with small transmitters and their movements monitored for several years.

The researchers had expected sharks to stay clear of crowded areas like large land animals tend to do, but instead found them spending a significant amount of time in waters where people like to take a dip.

"Although this might make you a bit nervous, to me it just proves the point that sharks really don't want to bite people, and that, in fact, sharks really tolerate people and tend to avoid them," said Neil Hammerschlag, director of the University of Miami's Shark Research & Conservation Program.

Hammerschlag advises beachgoers to avoid swimming during periods of low visibility and in areas where people are fishing, but says the study is more concerning for sharks given they face threats from fishermen and polluted shorelines.

"I would say this news is probably worse for the sharks than it is for us humans," he said.

(Reporting by Vanessa Johnston; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:14pCorn sags on recession fears, profit-taking after 2-month top
RE
02:09pShares tumble, yields jump as data fuel rate angst
RE
02:06pU.S. concerned about India's participation in Russia military exercises
RE
02:04pBrazil 2023 budget bill to lower welfare program but will indicate gov't intention to increase it -sources
RE
01:59pUK gas, electricity industry may make 170 billion pounds excess profits -Bloomberg
RE
01:58pKushner has second thyroid surgery, full recovery expected
RE
01:52pECB's Stournaras opposes big rate move, calls for prudence
RE
01:51pSharks frequent waters near crowded urban beaches, study finds
RE
01:49pBoeing confirms taiwan’s china airlines selects 787 for its flee…
RE
01:46pWhite House says it is ready to help on Mississippi water crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla bi..
2Connect fixed-network test: winners Swisscom rated outstanding
3First Solar to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Scaling Production of Ameri..
4Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls
5Ericsson set to fully wrap up Russian operations

HOT NEWS