Sharp Index : Awards Recognize 2021 Winners for Excellence in Physician Well-Being

Advocates, industry and projects celebrated for reducing physician burnout and suicide

Sharp Index, in partnership with Medicomp Systems, announced the 2021 Annual Sharp Index Awards recipients for excellence in physician well-being at the Physician Burnout Symposium on Jan. 7, 2021.

The event honored significant contributions by advocates, federal agencies, healthcare systems and media entities to promote physician health and well-being and reduce burnout and suicide in health care.

“Physician burnout and suicide is a growing epidemic in the United States, exasperated by the coronavirus pandemic,” said David Lareau, chief executive officer of Medicomp Systems. “We’re proud to be a driving force in health care technology for over 40 years, and we are dedicated to working with the health care community to leverage this expertise to save our most valuable resource: our people.”

2021 Sharp Index Award winners:

“The United States healthcare system is facing an unprecedented challenge in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has spotlighted the gaps in our system — including how we support men and women on the frontline,” said Rhonda Collins, chief nursing officer at Vocera. “We only have a finite number of doctors and nurses, and we need to take care of them.”

In addition to the awards, the Physician Burnout Symposium brought together thought leaders in the healthcare community to address the multiple facets of burnout, including time constraints, technology and regulations. It provided a platform for healthcare technology leaders, doctors, nurses, media, and suicide prevention experts to share their ideas on how to address these variables to reduce burnout and restore joy to practicing medicine. Janae Sharp mentioned the important work moving forward “Taking care of our healers has always been essential to improving the health of our nation, and I’m glad to be part of the future of physician wellbeing. The nominees and winners of these awards represent our universal belief that everyone has the power to make things better.”

To learn more about the awards, and see the full list of finalists, please visit: https://thesharpindex.com/sharp-index-awards

About Sharp Index

Sharp Index is a nonprofit dedicated to reducing physician suicide through awareness and data science. The organization utilizes human-focused and data-backed solutions to address the complex problem of physician suicide and create a system to help heal the healers. As a part of its work, Sharp Index sponsors physician scholarships, hosts the annual Physician Burnout Symposium and awards the Sharp Index Awards for Excellence in Physician Well-Being. For more information, please visit https://thesharpindex.com.

About Medicomp Systems

Since its founding in 1978, Medicomp Systems has remained committed to the simple principle that innovative technology can drive the delivery of high-quality, clinically relevant data to enhance patient care. Medicomp System founder and president, Peter Goltra, pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine, co-designed with physicians, to transform disorganized, complex arrays of medical information into structured, clinically relevant data to fix EHRs at the point of care. Leveraging its flagship engine, Medicomp’s Quippe suite of solutions uniquely delivers longitudinal patient information within problem-oriented clinical views, mirroring the way physicians think and work to drive optimal patient outcomes. Today, leading hospitals and health systems and more than 100,000 users/day rely on Medicomp’s proven domain expertise and clinician-designed technology to improve the quality and efficiency of care delivery. For more information, please visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

