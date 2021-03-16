Log in
Sharp NEC Display Solutions Upgrades ME and MC Series Projectors for Classrooms with Increased Brightness and Industry-leading Lamp Life

03/16/2021 | 11:04am EDT
NEC’s breakthrough lamp technology lasts up to 20,000 hours, effectively eliminating lamp maintenance requirements for the life of the projector

Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display market, today announced its upgraded ME and MC Series projectors. Primarily designed for K-12 education, the upgraded projectors leverage new lamp technology that increases the brightness to between 4,000 and 4,500 lumens and features the longest lamp life on the market, extending to 20,000 hours in ECO mode.

Increased lumens equals brighter projection, a feature that provides a distinct advantage for supporting students in socially distant classrooms and hybrid learning models. With many K-12 classrooms having to accommodate desks in every corner of the room for social distancing protocols, it’s imperative that each student benefits from the bright, crisp content being projected. Installing brighter projectors and larger screens, the students in the very back corners of the room still have full advantage of the content on the screen.

“With the new lamp technology in the ME and MC models, we are pushing the boundaries of brightness and lamp life in K-12 education,” said Ryan Pitterle, Product Manager at Sharp NEC Display Solutions. “Typically when trying to get more power out of a projector, the lamp is degraded. We were able to make the lamp brighter, push it harder, and yet still get unprecedented longevity. These projectors are the ideal solution for schools looking for a quality projector at a cost-conscious price. As with all NEC products, these projectors come with our best-in-class warranty.”

A typical classroom uses its projector from five to eight hours per school day, five days a week for 38 weeks per school year. The new lamp technology in the ME and MC Series projectors is expected to last more than 6.5 years given this runtime scenario, even more if operating in ECO mode. With the already low cost of lamp-based projectors and effective elimination of manual bulb-replacement and maintenance for classroom projectors, the total cost of ownership for a lamp-based projector drops drastically overall.

The ME and MC Series projectors also deliver advanced networking features that simplify large deployments. The wired LAN connection allows for remote monitoring, control and reporting as well as email alerts and scheduling, which can greatly aid overall IT support of these assets. Free NaViSet software is also available for additional network-based control and asset management capabilities.

For more information on Sharp NEC Display Solutions, visit https://www.sharpnecdisplays.us/.

About Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is the leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. Sharp NEC Display offers one of the broadest visual solutions portfolios in the industry, innovating in LCD displays, lamp and laser projectors, dvLED, 8K and 5G technology, collaboration solutions, calibration tools, IoT and AI driven analytics. Sharp NEC Display is a trusted name and a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners, and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization’s expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more. For more information, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
