Sharp Wins Three Top Awards at The Cannata Report's Annual Imaging Industry Event

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announces that it took home three Frank Awards at The Cannata Report's 35th Annual Awards & Charities Virtual Gala held on November 5, 2020, receiving the Best-in-Class award for the third consecutive year plus Best Manufacturer and Best Male Executive award for President and CEO Mike Marusic for the second consecutive year.

The Frank Awards honor business leaders from the manufacturer, financing, and software and services segments of the imaging industry. The winners are determined by The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey, which gathers the views of the dealer community on a number of topics that are important to their businesses. Sharp took home several key awards including:

Best-in-Class, which recognizes the wonderful support and value adds that Sharp offers to its dealers.

Best Manufacturer, which recognizes Sharp's outstanding portfolio of products and services for the dealer community.

Best Male Executive, which recognizes SIICA's President and CEO Mike Marusic's work to enhance business processes in the industry and continued work at providing programs to support the dealer community.

"Inherent in Sharp's culture is the ability to authentically convey a genuine commitment to their channel partners' success. Mike Marusic has taken this long-standing tradition and elevated it to an even higher level," said CJ Cannata, President and CEO, The Cannata Group / The Cannata Report. "Sharp dealers have demonstrated in our annual dealer surveys that they want the industry to know how much they value Mike's contribution to the success of their relationship with Sharp – and they have done so by participating in our annual dealer survey in greater numbers than dealers aligned with any other manufacturer ever have. As part of that high penetration of Sharp dealer participation, these dealers have further demonstrated how highly they regard Mike by voting him in as "Best Male Executive" in 2019 and 2020 – as well as the Sharp team by also voting Sharp "Best-In-Class" for three consecutive years and "Best Manufacturer" for two consecutive years."

"We strongly believe in the power of our dealers and we are extremely pleased to be recognized for our efforts to enable their success," said Ted Kawamura, Chairman of Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. "Particularly in this very challenging year, we are thrilled to be honored for our leading products, innovative programs and our stand-out executive leadership."

In addition to the announcement of the Frank Award winners, the event, held virtually on November 5, 2020, has currently raised more than $100,000 in support of the Circle of Compassion, a program developed by Hackensack Meridian Health to provide aid for team members who are faced with emergent and temporary financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds raised will go directly to help front line nurses, allied healthcare professionals and EMS workers.

The awards mark the third year in a row that Sharp has received three or more Frank Awards bringing the total to 10 awards since 2018.

