Sharpen Performance Tiles Wins 2021 Silver Stevie

Sharpen Technologies, developers of the agent-first omnichannel cloud contact center platform, won a Silver Stevie for its Performance Tiles in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. The management tool was recognized as "intuitive" and a "great UX friendly tool for agents" in the Contact Center Solution-New Version category.

The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. This year the organization received more than 2,300 nominations from 51 nations, representing organizations of all sizes and industries.

"Our north star has always been to create a better agent experience, knowing that it will lead to a better customer experience," said Adam Settle, Chief Experience Officer at Sharpen. "Performance Tiles represent the transition from a vision into actionable, data-driven outcomes with tangible ROI. And because we built it into our core CCaaS functionality, at no extra cost, the benefits of performance data are now affordable to small and mid-size contact center operations for the first time. That's a real game-changer."

Released last summer, Sharpen Performance Tiles lets contact center leaders choose three key metrics to monitor, configured at a user group level, for a pre-selected timeline. By surfacing the performance metrics that matter most to an organization onto every agent's dashboard, agents are empowered with the knowledge of what is expected of them, how their work is impacting the business, and where they need to focus their attention in interactions—all without having to leave their queue. Sharpen Performance Tiles also allows managers to easily coach agents and provide feedback, keeping their teams productive and aligned, no matter where they are working.

One customer using Sharpen Performance Tiles reported an average 8% reduction in handle times and a projected savings of $1.5 million annually. Another experienced a 20% improvement in wrap-up times, a 17% improvement in hold times, a 12% reduction in average handle times, and an 8% reduction in staffing required for a yearly savings of $630,000. Due to the product's measurable benefits, Sharpen guarantees a 5-15% return on investment using Tiles, or money back.

"I'm a big fan of building excellent self-managers. When agents have clear expectations for what metrics matter and are enabled with the data immediately, it's quite powerful for an organization," said one Stevie judge. "I love how simple Performance Tiles are, and the excellent results are no surprise."

