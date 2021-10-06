Shasta Networks : Leads Cerner EHR Integration for Northern Inyo Healthcare District

As a major employer and key provider of health services in Inyo County, California, Northern Inyo Healthcare District (NIHD) requires state-of-the-art technology to stay on pace with the evolution of the healthcare industry and continue to provide excellent patient care. For its conversion to Cerner CommunityWorks EHR, NIHD leveraged its 17-year partnership with Shasta Networks for its third EHR transition since 2004.

NIHD’s needs included maintaining the legacy EHR production environment, constructing new HL7 interfaces to its ancillary systems, and retaining full visibility into its messaging infrastructure – all in a six-month time frame. For its aggressive implementation requiring proactive and on-budget solutions, NIHD chose Shasta’s fifth-generation Ascent Platform, the most comprehensive HIT interoperability platform available. By virtue of its technology and expertise, Shasta was able to deliver the following:

Automated conformance validation and progress tracking

Built-in executive dashboards for highly detailed and customizable KPI visualizations

Managed services including full-service implementations plus flexible and scalable, post-go-live support options

This major system change included coordinating 13 vendors and implementing 37 interfaces. Shasta’s challenge was to build, test, and troubleshoot with all vendors to meet the go-live deadline. Shasta provided a 48-hour turnaround on all requested interface changes, including testing, in contrast to the industry standard of 1-2 weeks.

“We would need to hire three or four very expensive technical people to provide the support and expertise Shasta Networks brings to the table,” said NIHD’s Bryan Harper, ITS Director/CISO. “They are true collaborators and bring potential issues to us well in advance, along with viable solutions. We receive huge value and ROI from our work with them.”

Shasta’s professional services and technology provided the insight and execution of highly proactive and effective HIT integration solutions – including ADT and mapping change requests, solving mismatched MRNs for radiology, customizable executive dashboards, and public health reporting with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). With hundreds of HIT integrations completed together over the last 17 years, NIHD fully intends to maintain its partnership with Shasta well into the future.

“We are always excited to work with the great people at NIHD,” said Jacek Zagorski, Founder and CEO of Shasta Networks. “It’s been a pleasure working together since 2004 and attaining this latest success.”

About Shasta Networks

Shasta Networks provides systems integration solutions and services for hospitals, clinics, laboratories, radiology centers, long-term care, service providers, and public health. Since 2000, small and large organizations have trusted Shasta as their expert interoperability partner. Learn more at shastanetworks.com.

About Northern Inyo Healthcare District

Northern Inyo Healthcare District is known throughout the Eastern Sierra Region for providing high-quality, comprehensive care in the most patient-friendly way, both locally and in coordination with trusted regional partners. For more information, visit nih.org.

