Shavkat Mirziyoyev speaks with Kasym-Jomart Tokayev over the phone

Today, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.

The heads of state sincerely congratulated each other and the fraternal peoples of the two countries on the upcoming year 2021, exchanged warm wishes for peace, prosperity and progress.

In spite of all the challenges and hardships of the outgoing year, it was stressed, the two nations were able to ensure advancement of the relations of centuries-old friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

The Presidents spoke in favor of the enhancement of bilateral interaction, including the portfolio of trade and investment projects, those in industry, agriculture, transport and energy sectors. Special emphasis was placed on the continuation of close contacts among the regions of our two countries, the execution of a rich program of cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kasym-Jomart Tokayev also swapped views on the prospects of cooperation in Central Asia and the schedule of forthcoming events at the highest level.

The head of our state wished the President of Kazakhstan a successful chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2021.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan