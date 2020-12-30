Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shavkat Mirziyoyev speaks with Kasym-Jomart Tokayev over the phone

12/30/2020 | 05:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.

The heads of state sincerely congratulated each other and the fraternal peoples of the two countries on the upcoming year 2021, exchanged warm wishes for peace, prosperity and progress.

In spite of all the challenges and hardships of the outgoing year, it was stressed, the two nations were able to ensure advancement of the relations of centuries-old friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

The Presidents spoke in favor of the enhancement of bilateral interaction, including the portfolio of trade and investment projects, those in industry, agriculture, transport and energy sectors. Special emphasis was placed on the continuation of close contacts among the regions of our two countries, the execution of a rich program of cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kasym-Jomart Tokayev also swapped views on the prospects of cooperation in Central Asia and the schedule of forthcoming events at the highest level.

The head of our state wished the President of Kazakhstan a successful chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2021.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 10:56:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:15aVECTURA : appoints Jeanne Hecht and Jeanne Thoma to its Board of Directors Published30/12/2020 Read
PU
06:14aB2DIGITAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aASTRAZENECA : UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
RE
06:13aASTRAZENECA : Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be up to 80% effective with a delay between doses - UK official
RE
06:13aPOLYGIENE : Bulletin from extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Polygiene AB
PU
06:13aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
PU
06:12aBritain and EU look to new chapter as final hurdles to Brexit clear
RE
06:12aGermany expects quick EU approval of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
06:12aSEATECH VENTURES CORP. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11aNCR : RBR report puts NCR as global leader in restaurant POS software
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
2Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
3INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
4HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED : HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : U.S. sale of Hong Kong consulate property held up by Chi..
5Oil prices up as dollar and U.S. oil inventories fall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ