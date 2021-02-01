Shaw looks to new areas of cooperation with India

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw (left); Ambassador Designate to the Republic of India, H. E. Jason K. Hall (centre); and Minister of State in the Ministry, Hon. Dr. Norman Dunn, during a courtesy call at the Ministry's New Kingston offices on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

With the appointment of a new High Commissioner-designate of Jamaica to the Republic of India, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, wants to explore greater levels of cooperation with the Government and people of India.

Speaking during a courtesy call at his New Kingston offices on January 28, Minister Shaw congratulated the newly appointed High Commissioner-designate of Jamaica to the Republic of India, His Excellency Jason Hall. The minister noted that this appointment is considered historic as the Jamaican High Commission in New Delhi is quite new, having opened in September 2020, and therefore Ambassador Hall will be Jamaica's first resident High Commissioner to India.

He informed the Ambassador that Jamaica and India have always had a very good relationship, particularly as it relates to the pharmaceutical industry, and expressed hope for increased cooperation between the two countries during the his tenure.

'What we want to do is to increase and promote other areas of cooperation and business between Jamaica and India going forward. Some of the areas that we could look at are the trading services, software development, training for the military and security force, cyber security and capacity building relating to solar energy', said Minister Shaw.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that the good relationship which Jamaica and India share will continue and added that, 'What I want to see is more Indian activities in the sectors in Jamaica. I can see some economic benefits coming from these areas'.

'Also, what I want to do more than ever is to build the kind of capacity that will position Jamaica in the new technological age, which India is capable of assisting with,' Mr. Hall added.

Prior to being posted to India, Ambassador Hall recently completed his tour of duty as Jamaican Ambassador to Mexico.

