Shay Mitchell to Share Her Personal Fitness Journey on Digital Fitness and Nutrition Platform Openfit, Inviting Fans to Join Her

Openfit, an all-in-one digital platform for fitness, nutrition and wellness, is partnering with actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell to launch a new workout program, 4 Weeks of Focus. Created by fitness trainer, influencer and Ladder supplements athlete Kelsey Heenan, 4 Weeks of Focus is a first of its kind format that will provide members with an inside look into Shay's journey during the four-week program. Throughout the four weeks, Shay is inviting her fans to follow along on the program during the development stage as she shares her behind-the-scenes experience starting on January 11, a full two months before the official premier of the finished product. People can sign-up now on Openfit and follow along with Shay and her friend Stephanie Shepherd, on Instagram @myopenfit.

After a year of quarantines and gym closures, Shay and Steph decided to dial in their fitness and nutrition by committing to support each other for a consistent four weeks of focus. And people will be right along with them as they shoot the workouts. It’ll be 100% real – real struggles, real progress, and real results. 4 Weeks of Focus will offer everyone the opportunity to work out with Shay, Stephanie and Kelsey Monday through Friday, for four weeks and starting January 11. The program provides a holistic approach to health and wellness with 25 to 30 minute classes, as well as the option for Openfit’s One Minute Meal Plan, and Ladder nutritional supplements.

“2020 was a tough year, so I’m excited to be starting 2021 off on the “right” foot on a personal level by taking care of my health and wellness,“ said Mitchell. “Partnering with Openfit on Four Weeks of Focus gives me the opportunity to kick-start this new year and share my workouts as I do them. I look forward to sweating it out alongside everyone.”

"I love getting to know my clients and creating programs that are specific to their goals and needs; what makes Four Weeks of Focus so special for me is that not only is it created with Shay and Steph in mind, but it's something that everyone can follow along with, if they’re willing to commit," said Heenan. "I want to show everyone that in just about 30 minutes, five days a week for four weeks, you can make major progress-- whether you're an actress, teacher, mom, or anything in between!"

“Our goal at Openfit has always been to create fun, results-driven workouts that are accessible to everyone, and we are so thrilled to be partnering with Shay in bringing the Four Weeks of Focus program to our members,” said Jon Congdon, CEO of Openfit. “The fact that Shay will share the actual development process – so people can follow along with Shay while she is going through the program herself – is so special. We are so excited to see the results she and Steph get with Kelsey’s program, and look forward to fans sharing the experience this January, well before the official launch of the program this March.”

In addition to Four Weeks of Focus, Openfit also offers a variety of structured on demand programs, including Xtend Barre, XB Pilates and XB Stretch by Andrea Rogers, 600 Secs with Devin Wiggins, Tough Mudder T-30 with Hunter McIntyre, Rough Around the Edges by six leading Hollywood stuntwomen, Sound Meditation with Scarlett de la Torre and more, as well as daily meal plans with tracking and premium nutrition supplements from recently acquired Ladder, a sports nutrition company dedicated to creating high-performance, NSF Certified workout supplements for daily use. The platform’s innovative Openfit Live component allows for a two-way communication between user and NASM-certified trainers for real-time feedback, motivation and coaching through optional use of their phone’s camera. A one-stop-shop for members, Openfit makes health goals achievable for everyone, no matter where they are in their health and wellness journey.

Openfit is available on Openfit.com, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Samsung TV (through Samsung Health) devices, in addition to Apple Watch support. Memberships range from $39 to $96, with 3-month, 6-month and 12-month plans, as well as a 14-day free trial.

